In today's fast-paced and demanding world, maintaining good health has become increasingly important to reduce the risk of chronic diseases and better manage daily stress. While a balanced and nutrient-rich diet, adequate sleep and regular exercise remain the cornerstones of a healthy body, small lifestyle changes can also make a huge difference.

Speaking along similar lines, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared an Instagram video revealing three simple habits that can significantly improve overall health when practised consistently.

10-Minute Post-Meal Walk: Sitting or lying down immediately after eating flattens your digestive organs, which disrupts normal motility, slows gastric emptying and blocks optimal nutrient processing. Hence, she recommends taking a walk to help the digestive system function more efficiently.

The nutritionist explains that even a 10-minute walk after eating a big meal can help bring down blood sugar by 30% and also improve digestion, preventing bloating.

Walking after meals may also help reduce bloating, constipation and the risk of issues such as stomach ulcers, heartburn, irritable bowel syndrome and even certain cancers. It also supports the body's natural detoxification processes, improves the function of internal organs and strengthens the immune system.

Early Morning Sun Exposure: The second habit Jain recommends incorporating into your routine is spending at least five minutes in natural morning sunlight immediately after waking up.

She explains that early morning sunlight helps trigger the body's natural cortisol rhythm. Cortisol, often referred to as the “wake-up hormone,” plays an important role in promoting alertness, improving focus and cognitive function throughout the day.

Dinner Four Hours Before Bedtime: Jain's third recommendation is to finish dinner at least four hours before going to bed. According to her, giving your body a four-hour buffer allows your blood glucose and insulin levels to return to baseline before you sleep.

“Early dinners have significantly shown to put your inflammation down, manage your circadian rhythm and also balance your blood sugars quite a lot, helping you wake up with feeling much more fresher and more active,” she says in the video.

The nutritionist concludes by saying that if an individual starts following just these three habits, they are "going to end up feeling so much better."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.