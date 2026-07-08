For generations, goat milk has been regarded as a wholesome, natural food. In many families, it is still considered a traditional alternative when breastfeeding is difficult or not possible. Because it is often perceived as being easier to digest than cow's milk, some parents believe it is a safe option for newborns. However, paediatricians caution that when it comes to feeding infants, "natural" does not always mean "safe." Newborns have highly specific nutritional needs during the first months of life, and experts say plain goat milk does not meet those requirements. While it can be a nutritious beverage for older children and adults, giving unmodified goat milk to newborns can increase the risk of nutritional deficiencies and other health problems.

According to Dr. Geeta Gathwala, HOD and Senior Consultant, Department of Neonatology and Paediatrics, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, plain goat milk should never be used as a replacement for breast milk or infant formula in young babies. "Plain goat milk is not a suitable source of nutrition for newborns and young infants. The nutritional needs of a newborn are very specific," says Dr. Gathwala.

Why Isn't Goat Milk Suitable For Newborns?

Although goat milk contains protein, calcium, and several important nutrients, its overall nutritional composition is not designed for infants.

Dr. Gathwala explains that goat milk contains high amounts of protein and minerals, creating what doctors call a high renal solute load. This means a baby's immature kidneys have to work harder to process it. At the same time, plain goat milk is naturally deficient in essential nutrients, including:

Folate (Vitamin B9)

Vitamin B12

These nutrients are crucial for healthy brain development and red blood cell production during infancy. "It is high in protein and mineral content, giving it a high renal solute load, but is deficient in essential nutrients like folate and vitamin B12."

Also read: Have A Newborn In Your Home? Here Are 8 Reasons Why Babies Require Extra Care

Nutritional Deficiencies Can Develop

Exclusively feeding unmodified goat milk to infants has been linked to serious nutritional problems. One of the best-recognised complications is megaloblastic anaemia, a condition that develops due to inadequate folate or vitamin B12. Children with nutritional deficiencies may experience:

Poor growth

Weakness

Fatigue

Developmental delays

Anaemia

Because newborns grow rapidly during the first year of life, even short-term nutritional imbalances can have long-term consequences.

Breast Milk Remains The Gold Standard

Health experts worldwide continue to recommend breast milk as the ideal source of nutrition for babies. According to Dr. Gathwala: "Breast milk continues to be the biological standard for infant nutrition, and in cases where breastfeeding is not possible, only scientifically formulated infant formula should be used after consulting a doctor." Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life whenever possible.

When breastfeeding cannot be done, commercially prepared infant formula is specially designed to meet the nutritional needs of growing infants.

Is Goat Milk Easier To Digest?

One of the most common beliefs is that goat milk is gentler on a baby's stomach because its fat globules are smaller than those found in cow's milk. While goat milk does have a slightly different fat composition, experts say this does not make it nutritionally appropriate for newborns. Dr. Gathwala explains, "While the fat structure is somewhat different from cow's milk, this does not make plain goat milk nutritionally complete or clinically appropriate for newborns." Digestibility alone cannot compensate for missing nutrients that are essential for healthy infant growth.

Does Goat Milk Prevent Milk Allergy?

Another widespread misconception is that goat milk is safer for babies with cow's milk allergy. In reality, this is generally not true. The proteins found in goat's milk are very similar to those in cow's milk, meaning many children allergic to cow's milk protein may also react to goat milk. Dr. Gathwala points out, "It also doesn't lower the risk of getting cow's milk protein allergy, because there is a significant cross-reactivity between the proteins of goat's and cow's milk." Parents should therefore avoid switching to goat milk without medical advice if a milk allergy is suspected.

Also read: 10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Cow Milk

When Can Children Drink Goat Milk?

Experts say goat milk can become part of a balanced diet after infancy, once children are eating a variety of foods and their nutritional requirements are being met through multiple sources. However, it should not replace breast milk or infant formula during the newborn period or early infancy. Parents should always consult a paediatrician before introducing animal milk into a baby's diet.

Goat milk may be a nutritious food for older children and adults, but it is not a safe or complete source of nutrition for newborns. Despite its natural image and traditional use, plain goat milk lacks several nutrients essential for infant growth and places unnecessary stress on a baby's developing kidneys. Breast milk remains the best source of nutrition during the first six months of life, while scientifically formulated infant formula is the recommended alternative when breastfeeding is not possible.

As Dr. Gathwala concludes, "In neonatology practice, it is not a question of whether a food is natural, but whether it is physiologically appropriate for a developing infant. Substitutions can have important nutritional consequences even with the best of intentions in the first year of life and especially in the neonatal period. Feeding decisions should be evidence-based, not conventional."

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