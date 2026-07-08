Blood tests can reveal a lot about your health, but understanding the results is not always easy. Two tests that are often confused are haemoglobin and ferritin. While both are linked to iron and blood health, they measure different things and provide different information. Knowing the difference can help you understand why your doctor may order one or both tests. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Anoop P, Sr. Consultant, Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said that haemoglobin shows how well your blood carries oxygen, while ferritin reflects the amount of iron stored in your body.

Looking at both these test results together can help doctors detect iron deficiency early, diagnose different types of anaemia, and recommend the right treatment based on the underlying cause. "Haemoglobin is a protein found in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Ferritin is a protein that stores iron in the body and shows how much iron is available for future use," said Dr Anoop.

What Is Haemoglobin?

Haemoglobin is a protein found inside red blood cells. Its main job is to carry oxygen from your lungs to different parts of the body. Every organ and tissue depends on oxygen to function properly, making haemoglobin an essential part of good health.

A haemoglobin blood test helps doctors check whether you have enough healthy red blood cells. If your haemoglobin level is low, it may be a sign of anaemia. Common symptoms include tiredness, weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, and pale skin. On the other hand, high haemoglobin levels can occur due to dehydration, smoking, living at high altitude, or certain medical conditions. Your doctor will interpret the result based on your overall health and medical history.

What Does Ferritin Measure?

Ferritin is a protein that stores iron in your body. Iron is needed to make haemoglobin, so healthy iron stores are important for maintaining normal blood health. A ferritin test measures how much iron your body has in reserve for future use.

Low ferritin is often the earliest sign of iron deficiency, even before haemoglobin levels start to decrease. This means you may have symptoms despite not being diagnosed with anaemia. Some people with low ferritin experience tiredness, poor concentration, restless legs, hair loss, or brittle nails. Detecting low ferritin early allows treatment before iron deficiency becomes more severe.

What If Both Ferritin And Haemoglobin Are Low?

When both ferritin and haemoglobin levels are low, it usually points to iron deficiency anaemia. This happens when the body does not have enough stored iron to produce healthy red blood cells. As a result, oxygen supply to the body's tissues becomes less efficient, leading to symptoms like fatigue, weakness, and breathlessness.

Treatment usually focuses on restoring iron levels and identifying why iron deficiency developed in the first place. Depending on the cause, doctors may recommend eating more iron-rich foods, taking iron supplements, or undergoing additional tests to check for blood loss or other medical conditions. Early diagnosis can help prevent complications and improve recovery.

Can High Ferritin Be A Problem?

A high ferritin level does not always mean your body has too much iron. Ferritin is also known as an inflammatory marker, meaning it can rise in response to infections, inflammation, liver disease, or certain long-term health conditions.

Because of this, doctors rarely rely on ferritin alone to make a diagnosis. They usually consider it along with haemoglobin levels and other blood tests to understand what is happening inside the body. This combined approach helps avoid misdiagnosis and ensures the right treatment is given.

Why Both Tests Matter

Although haemoglobin and ferritin are closely related, they answer different questions about your health. "Haemoglobin shows how well your blood carries oxygen, while ferritin shows how much iron your body has stored," said Dr Anoop.

Checking both tests together helps doctors identify iron deficiency before it progresses to anaemia, distinguish between different causes of low blood counts, and choose the most suitable treatment. "If either level is abnormal, it is best to consult a doctor for proper evaluation and care," added Dr Anoop.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.