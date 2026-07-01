Iron is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in several bodily functions. It is a key component of haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen from the lungs to tissues throughout the body. Additionally, iron is vital for the production of myoglobin, which helps supply oxygen to muscles. It also supports metabolic processes, boosts immune function, and aids in the synthesis of certain hormones and connective tissues. Inadequate iron levels can lead to iron deficiency anaemia, characterised by fatigue, weakness, pale skin, and impaired cognitive function.

While there are plenty of foods that are naturally rich in iron, iron deficiency is quite prevalent worldwide. It is particularly common in pregnant women, infants, menstruating women and those with chronic illnesses. Factors contributing to iron deficiency include insufficient dietary intake, blood loss due to menstruation or gastrointestinal issues, and increased iron demands during pregnancy. Several diet mistakes that can affect iron absorption in the body can also trigger iron deficiency despite eating enough iron-rich foods.

Common diet mistakes that can hinder iron absorption in the body

Drinking tea or coffee with meals

Beverages like tea and coffee contain tannins and polyphenols that can inhibit iron absorption when consumed with meals. They can reduce plant-based iron absorption by up to 90%.

High-calcium dosing

Consuming too much calcium at once can also severely hinder iron absorption. Calcium competes for the same entry pathways as iron. Consuming dairy products or calcium supplements alongside iron-rich meals can inhibit absorption of both heme (from animal sources) and non-heme (from plant sources) iron.

High phytate consumption

Foods containing phytates, such as whole grains, legumes, and some nuts, can bind to iron and reduce its absorption. Cooking or soaking these foods can help minimise phytate levels.

Ignoring vitamin C pairings

Vitamin C enhances the absorption of non-heme iron. Plant-based iron requires an acidic environment to transform into an absorbable form. Failing to include vitamin C-rich foods, such as citrus fruits, tomatoes, or bell peppers, in meals can reduce total iron intake.

Excessive dietary fibre intake

Overconsuming isolated fibre supplements or extreme bran diets speeds up digestion too much. This leaves less time for the intestines to absorb minerals.

List of iron-rich foods

Incorporating iron-rich foods into your diet is vital for maintaining healthy levels of this essential mineral. Here are some excellent sources of iron:

Red meat: Beef, lamb, and pork

Beef, lamb, and pork Poultry: Chicken and turkey

Chicken and turkey Fish and shellfish: Tuna, salmon, shrimp, and oysters

Tuna, salmon, shrimp, and oysters Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, beans like black beans, kidney beans

Lentils, chickpeas, beans like black beans, kidney beans Soy products: Tofu, tempeh, and edamame provide highly concentrated iron

Tofu, tempeh, and edamame provide highly concentrated iron Nuts and seeds: Pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and cashews

Pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, and cashews Whole grains: Quinoa, fortified cereals, and brown rice

Quinoa, fortified cereals, and brown rice Leafy greens: Spinach, Swiss chard, and kale

Spinach, Swiss chard, and kale Dried fruits: Apricots, raisins, and prunes

Iron is essential for your health and overall well-being in more ways than one. Avoid these diet mistakes and incorporate iron-rich foods into meals to maintain healthy levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.