Actor and former WWE champion John Cena recently surprised fans by sharing a photo after the second round of his hair transplant treatment, openly documenting his hair restoration journey. Cena shared a photo from the Anderson Center for Hair in Atlanta after undergoing his second Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure. In his update, he wrote, "Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!"

Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey! pic.twitter.com/0Gpareki5U — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2026

While a hair transplant can restore hair growth, dermatologists emphasise that the success of the procedure depends not only on the surgery itself but also on careful aftercare during the weeks and months that follow. According to Dr. Swati Mohan, Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital Faridabad, the recovery period plays a crucial role in ensuring that the newly transplanted hair grafts survive and produce the desired results. The first 48 hours after a hair transplant are critical. Patients should avoid touching, scratching, or rubbing the transplanted area, as the grafts are still settling into the scalp. Any unnecessary pressure or friction during this period may affect graft survival.

Sleep With Your Head Elevated

"Sleeping with the head slightly raised for the first few nights helps minimise swelling around the forehead and eyes. Using extra pillows or a reclined sleeping position can support a smoother recovery," says Dr. Mohan.

Follow Proper Hair Washing Instructions

According to Dr Mohan, scalp hygiene is important, but patients should only begin washing their hair when advised by their surgeon. Doctors usually recommend using a prescribed mild shampoo and gently pouring water over the scalp instead of exposing it directly to a shower stream, which may disturb the grafts.

Protect Your Scalp From Sun And Dust

"'Freshly transplanted grafts are highly sensitive. Direct sunlight, dust, and pollution should be avoided for several weeks after the procedure. If going outdoors is necessary, wearing a loose-fitting hat can provide protection without putting pressure on the treated area," Dr Mohan adds.

Avoid Strenuous Activities

Heavy workouts, weightlifting, swimming, and activities that cause excessive sweating should be avoided during the early recovery period. Excessive perspiration may increase the risk of infection and interfere with proper healing.

Take Medicines Exactly As Prescribed

Post-transplant medications, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medicines, and topical treatments such as minoxidil, should only be used according to the surgeon's instructions. Skipping or altering medication may affect recovery and graft survival.

Eat A Nutrient-Rich Diet

A balanced diet rich in protein, iron, zinc, biotin, and essential vitamins supports healing and promotes healthy hair growth. Adequate nutrition helps provide the building blocks required for new hair to grow successfully.

Avoid Smoking And Excessive Alcohol

Smoking and excessive alcohol intake can reduce blood flow to the scalp, potentially affecting the nourishment and survival of transplanted grafts. Doctors generally advise avoiding both during the recovery period.

Don't Panic If Hair Sheds Initially

"One of the most common concerns after a hair transplant is early shedding of the transplanted hair. Experts say this is a normal part of the recovery process. New hair growth usually begins around three to four months after the procedure, while full results generally become visible between nine and twelve months," Dr Mohan concludes. A hair transplant is only the first step in restoring hair. Proper aftercare, following medical advice, protecting the scalp, maintaining a healthy diet, and being patient throughout the recovery process are essential for achieving the best long-term results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.