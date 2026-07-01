Feeling bloated after a meal can be extremely frustrating. While we often think bloating is linked to overeating, the real culprit may be the foods on your plate. Surprisingly, some nutritious foods are more likely to trigger gas and digestive discomfort in some people, while others can help keep your stomach feeling light.

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Certain foods can trigger bloating in some people, while others have no trouble digesting them," and shares a list of common foods that can cause bloating and those that are generally easier on the digestive system.

Here's a list of some common foods that may cause bloating in some people:

1. Cauliflower

According to the nutritionist, cauliflower can cause bloating. It is high in fibre and contains raffinose, a complex carbohydrate that is difficult for the digestive system to break down on its own. When it reaches the large intestine, gut bacteria ferment it and produce gas.

2. Raw Garlic

The nutritionist explains that raw garlic can cause bloating, especially when consumed in excess. It is high in fructans, a type of carbohydrate that ferments in the gut. As per a Healthline report, for people who are sensitive to high-FODMAP foods or those who have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), raw garlic is poorly absorbed in the small intestine, leading to gas.

3. Ripe Banana

She explains that overripe bananas can cause bloating. Due to their high soluble fibre and fructose content, gut bacteria ferment these compounds, producing gas.

4. Mango

According to Batra, "Too much mango can cause bloating.” Mangoes are high in fructose and natural fibre, and when consumed in excess, these sugars can ferment in the gut, leading to gas and discomfort.

5. Whole Wheat Roti

“For some, yes, it can cause bloating,” the nutritionist explains. Gluten can be difficult for some digestive systems to break down, which can lead to inflammation and trapped gas. Despite being healthy, a sudden increase in fibre can also overwhelm a sensitive gut.

6. Raw Onion

She explains, “Raw onions, even cooked onions if consumed excessively, can cause bloating.” They are high in fructans and FODMAPs, which are poorly absorbed in the small intestine, leading to gas and bloating.

7. Sugar Alcohol

“Oh yes, bloating, bloating," she shares. Sugar alcohols are notorious for causing bloating, gas and diarrhoea because our bodies cannot fully digest them.

How To Identify Which Foods Give You Bloating

The nutritionist further shares the simplest way to identify which foods cause bloating for you. “Start by noticing patterns…your gut is constantly giving you information. The more attention you pay, the easier those patterns become to spot." She also lists a bunch of foods that typically do not cause bloating, including bottle gourd, cooked garlic, raw banana, papaya, jowar and bajra roti, rice, cucumber and lactose-free milk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.