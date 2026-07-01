Petrol, Diesel Get Cheaper At Nayara Pumps As Global Oil Prices Ease

Petrol, Diesel Price Cut: After weeks of uncertainty triggered by the Middle East conflict, motorists finally have some reason to cheer.

Private fuel retailer Nayara Energy has cut petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across its retail network from July 1. The move comes as global crude oil prices have cooled sharply after geopolitical tensions eased and concerns over oil supply disruptions faded.

The price reduction applies to all Nayara fuel stations (nearly 7,000) across the country, making it the first major cut in retail fuel prices since crude prices began falling. However, the final retail price will continue to vary from state to state depending on local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT).

The decision could also put pressure on rival private retailers to review their own prices if international oil markets remain stable. Follow Markets Live Updates

Why Have Fuel Prices Come Down?

Global crude oil prices had surged in recent weeks after the conflict in the Middle East raised fears that supplies through the Strait of Hormuz-a crucial shipping route for global oil-could be disrupted. Those fears have now eased.

On July 1, Brent crude was at $73 per barrel. Oil prices have retreated as tensions cooled and shipping movements normalised, reducing input costs for refiners. The softer global market has now started reflecting in retail fuel prices offered by private companies like Nayara Energy.

Relief For Consumers

For motorists who regularly fuel up at Nayara outlets, the savings are immediate. A full 40-litre petrol refill now costs Rs 200 less than before. For diesel vehicle owners, the same quantity costs Rs 120 less.

The reduction comes at a time when fuel costs have remained a major household expense despite fluctuations in international crude markets. Notably, Nayara operates a 20-million-tonne-per-year refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat.

Will State-Run Fuel Retailers Also Cut Prices?

That remains the biggest question.

Public sector oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have not announced any reduction in retail fuel prices so far. In Delhi, petrol continues to retail at Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.20 per litre at IOC outlets.

Unlike private retailers, state-owned companies often weigh several factors-including inventory costs, government policy and pricing strategy-before revising pump prices.

Industry watchers say if crude oil continues to remain at lower levels for an extended period, pressure could build for broader price cuts across the sector.

A Sharp Turnaround From Just Months Ago

The latest price cut marks a dramatic reversal from March, when Nayara Energy had raised petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 after crude prices spiked during the height of the Iran War crisis.

Now, with international oil markets calming, the company has rolled back those increases.

What It Means

The move offers immediate relief to millions of customers using Nayara's fuel stations and signals that global crude trends are once again filtering through to retail prices.

Whether this remains a one-company decision or triggers a wider round of fuel price cuts across India will depend on where global oil prices head in the coming weeks.