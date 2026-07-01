Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in red on Wednesday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin started July under continued selling pressure, briefly falling to around $57,700 as the dollar strengthened, while the Japanese yen's slide to a 40-year low affected risk assets. BTC ended June down 20.45%, leaving nearly 45% of the total Bitcoin supply underwater, a level last seen in 2019. Investors are now focused on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech, which could shape expectations for monetary policy in the months ahead. A dovish tone from the Fed chair could help Bitcoin reclaim the support at $60,000. However, a hawkish narrative could extend the decline toward the key $55,000 support zone.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin slipped below the $60,000 mark as cautious investor sentiment persisted ahead of key U.S. economic data, with ETF outflows and broader macro uncertainty continuing to weigh on the market. While short-term price action remains under pressure, the current phase reflects a market navigating external headwinds rather than a shift in Bitcoin's long-term fundamentals.
One of the more notable developments is that nearly half of Bitcoin's circulating supply is now estimated to be underwater, highlighting the extent of the recent correction. Historically, periods like these have reflected heightened market stress, but they have also marked phases where long-term investors begin reassessing accumulation opportunities rather than reacting to short-term volatility.
The next phase is likely to be determined less by sentiment and more by capital flows. With much of the speculative positioning already unwound, the market now needs fresh buying interest to rebuild momentum. Until stronger inflows return, Bitcoin may continue to trade within a volatile range despite intermittent rebounds.
For investors, this is a reminder that market recoveries are rarely driven by headlines alone. Sustainable rallies tend to emerge when confidence is supported by renewed participation, improving liquidity, and steady capital deployment. Monitoring these underlying indicators will be far more valuable than reacting to short-term price swings."
Stock Market News: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 extended its corrective phase for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, declining 80.50 points (0.34%) to close at 23,865.75. Weakness in the IT pack, which tumbled 2.7% amid selling in export-oriented stocks ahead of crucial US economic data, weighed on sentiment, while a 4.8% decline in Eicher Motors following Delhi's revised EV policy added to the pressure. However, resilience in the broader market, supported by gains in Realty, Consumer Durables and Pharma stocks, helped limit the downside.
Global cues remain constructive. Wall Street concluded its strongest quarter since 2020 on a firm footing, with the Dow Jones closing at a record 52,319, while a rally in semiconductor stocks lifted the Nasdaq by 1.5% and the S&P 500 by 0.8%. Improving investor confidence, easing concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence and optimism surrounding renewed US-Iran talks in Doha underpinned the positive sentiment.
Asian markets are trading with a positive bias, led by Japan's Nikkei, which climbed over 1.6% to fresh record highs on AI-driven technology optimism and a weaker yen. South Korea's Kospi pared early gains to trade largely flat, while Hong Kong markets remain closed for a public holiday. Meanwhile, Brent crude has softened towards the $73 per barrel mark as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz normalises, providing a supportive backdrop for India's inflation outlook.
GIFT Nifty hovering near the 24,000 level points to a positive start for domestic equities. The broader market bias remains cautiously optimistic. A sustained move above the 24,200 mark could rekindle bullish momentum and pave the way for a rally towards 24,400. On the downside, failure to reclaim 24,000 decisively may trigger another test of the crucial 23,800-23,900 support zone.
Crypto Update By WazirX Market's Desk
"BTC is attempting to find support around $59,000. A sustained recovery above $60K would improve short-term sentiment, ETH appears to be holding support better than BTC. If market sentiment improves, Ethereum could recover faster due to its relative strength. The positive hourly performance for both BTC and ETH suggests buyers are attempting to establish a short-term bottom.
Institutional adoption continues to strengthen the crypto story. BlackRock's IBIT overtaking Fidelity in Bitcoin ETF AUM shows where large capital is flowing, reinforcing liquidity and investor confidence. Fidelity highlights five key drivers for Bitcoin's long-term growth: the halving cycle, stronger custody solutions, improving macro conditions, regulatory clarity, and better crypto products. Meanwhile, more than 140 global companies have joined the Open USD stablecoin initiative, signalling accelerating enterprise adoption. On Ethereum, SharpLink added another 10,000 ETH last week despite recent price weakness.
Markets will be looking for clues on the Fed's next move from the minutes of the last meeting scheduled to be published next week. Expectations for another rate hike are still elevated. A dovish signal could improve risk appetite, while a hawkish stance may strengthen the dollar and weigh on crypto and equities."
Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin Remains Anchored near $60,000 Amid U.S. Stock Market Surge. Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering at a key inflection point, with retail investors continuing to offload their holdings while institutional buyers remain on hold despite attractive valuations. As a result, the market remains range-bound, awaiting its next decisive move. Fresh capital is yet to return to Bitcoin, with trading volumes subdued and open interest showing only minor changes. This points to an indecisive market where buyers are still hesitant to step in aggressively.
Bitcoin remains range-bound, consolidating near the key $58,000-$59,000 support zone. The SuperTrend remains bearish, with immediate resistance at $61,800-$62,500. A break below $58,000 could trigger a decline toward the $55,000-$56,000 range.
Ethereum faced rejection at the 9 EMA and has slipped from $1,614. Immediate resistance is seen at $1,650-$1,670, with a breakout potentially driving a recovery toward $1,720-$1,800. On the downside, a break below $1,500 could send ETH toward the $1,400-$1,450 range. Overall, Ethereum remains in a corrective phase until it reclaims key resistance levels.
Crypto Update By Ashish Singhal
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch
Bitcoin's decline below $58,000 is due a combination of macroeconomic uncertainty and a broader risk-off sentiment rather than a fundamental deterioration in the asset itself. Expectations of higher-for-longer US interest rates, a stronger dollar, and continued strength in sectors like AI have led institutions to reduce exposure to risk assets, which is evident in recent Bitcoin ETF outflows. However, these outflows should be viewed as portfolio rebalancing rather than a complete loss of confidence in Bitcoin.
At the same time, on-chain data still suggests long-term holders remain largely unmoved, while larger investors continue to accumulate during periods of weakness. This indicates that conviction among experienced market participants remains intact despite near-term volatility. Going forward, the direction of institutional flows, global liquidity conditions, and macroeconomic signals are likely to have a greater influence on Bitcoin's trajectory than short-term price movements alone.
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Delhi EV Policy: Expert View
Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE
"The EV Policy 2026 approved by Delhi Cabinet is one of the most ambitious electric mobility transitions any state has attempted yet, and its impact is likely to extend well beyond the automotive sector. The commitment of over 30,000 charging points, purchase incentives, and the 10-year exemption from 'No Entry' for electric trucks signal a shift for the city's logistics and warehousing ecosystem. We expect the fleet operators to increasingly prioritise EV-ready infrastructure, and this is likely to become a key factor in how occupiers and developers plan industrial, retail, and commercial spaces across the capital going forward."
Commercial LPG Gets Cheaper, No Relief For Households Yet
Commercial LPG Price Cut: The price of the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been left unchanged across the country. Read full report here