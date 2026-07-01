Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42

"Bitcoin slipped below the $60,000 mark as cautious investor sentiment persisted ahead of key U.S. economic data, with ETF outflows and broader macro uncertainty continuing to weigh on the market. While short-term price action remains under pressure, the current phase reflects a market navigating external headwinds rather than a shift in Bitcoin's long-term fundamentals.

One of the more notable developments is that nearly half of Bitcoin's circulating supply is now estimated to be underwater, highlighting the extent of the recent correction. Historically, periods like these have reflected heightened market stress, but they have also marked phases where long-term investors begin reassessing accumulation opportunities rather than reacting to short-term volatility.

The next phase is likely to be determined less by sentiment and more by capital flows. With much of the speculative positioning already unwound, the market now needs fresh buying interest to rebuild momentum. Until stronger inflows return, Bitcoin may continue to trade within a volatile range despite intermittent rebounds.

For investors, this is a reminder that market recoveries are rarely driven by headlines alone. Sustainable rallies tend to emerge when confidence is supported by renewed participation, improving liquidity, and steady capital deployment. Monitoring these underlying indicators will be far more valuable than reacting to short-term price swings."