Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42

"Bitcoin is trying to stabilised around the $60,000 mark as improving geopolitical sentiment, following the announcement of fresh US-Iran talks, helped lift broader crypto markets. The rebound suggests that investors are responding positively to easing macro uncertainty, even as overall market participation remains measured.

Another notable development is the growing momentum around digital asset investment products. Continued interest in spot ETF inflows across major cryptocurrencies highlights that institutional engagement with the asset class remains intact, reinforcing the view that investors continue to look beyond short-term volatility and focus on long-term adoption.

At the same time, market is pointing to increasingly constructive on-chain signals, with some describing the current setup as a rare long-term accumulation opportunity. While near-term price swings are likely to persist, improving sentiment alongside strengthening structural indicators suggests the market is gradually rebuilding confidence.

For investors, the focus should remain on the quality of participation rather than daily price movements. As macro conditions stabilise and institutional interest continues, sustained buying demand will be the key factor in determining whether the current recovery can evolve into a broader upward trend."