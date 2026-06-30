Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in green on Tuesday. At the open, Sensex gained 250 points while Nifty was up 50.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 5 paise weaker against the US dollar at 94.59, compared to Monday's close of 94.54 a dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Stock Market Today: Expert View By InvestorAi
The Thesis
As US equities close at records and Brent collapses on Iran ceasefire progress, InvestorAi positions into the direct beneficiaries - pharma and FMCG defensives where cheaper crude cuts API and packaging costs. India VIX rising while BankNifty deeply lags the broader market confirms rotation away from rate-sensitives; defensives earn a quality premium going into Q1 FY27 results.
Where We're Concentrated
Concentration sits in specialty pharma and consumer-staples FMCG - sectors that absorb crude-linked inputs rather than produce them. With Brent near multi-month lows and Hormuz supply normalising, raw-material relief arrives before any Fed hike can crimp growth, making these businesses defensive plays with margin-expansion upside. Auto-components add industrial torque as energy-cost deflation ripples through supply chains. Thesis breaks if Hormuz stalls and crude re-rates above $80.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Brent's collapse cuts API procurement and solvent costs; premium formulation margins expand into Q1 FY27 results.
Nestle India Ltd.
Sub-$75 crude flattens packaging and edible oil costs; FMCG pricing power holds into Q1 FY27 results.
Marico Ltd.
Vegetable oil inputs track crude; margin expansion thesis is direct and immediate as Hormuz supply resumes.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Crude-linked cost deflation boosts generics margins; US dollar revenue insulates against any domestic rate headwinds.
Bosch Ltd.
Auto-component margins leverage crude-driven cost deflation; EV and ICE platform diversity hedges the cycle.
One Thing to Watch
Brent holding below $75 Any Hormuz stall pushing crude above $80 dissolves the input-cost relief thesis - track Nifty 500's reaction to Brent spikes as the real-time barometer of this trade.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC has reclaimed the $60K mark, with improving macro backdrop after the US agreed to meet with Iran, with talks set for today. While some headwinds remain, including ongoing outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs and expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for longer, buyers are showing resilience. After a brief dip below $59.2K, they stepped in to push the price back above $60K. In the near term, $60.5K-$60.8K is the level to watch on the upside, while $60K is holding firm as solid support. A decisive break above resistance could open the door to further upside.
Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin remains below the $61,000 level despite improving risk sentiment following lower crude oil prices and the 60-day ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran. The recovery lost momentum after Strategy announced plans to sell up to $1.25 billion worth of Bitcoin through 2027, weighing on investor confidence. While easing geopolitical tensions have encouraged investors back into risk assets, weak spot demand has kept Bitcoin trading in a narrow range. Markets are now focused on Fed Chair Warsh's speech at the ECB Forum and the upcoming U.S. jobs report for clues on liquidity conditions in the second half of the year. A sustained move above $61,000 could revive buying interest, while $59,000 remains the key support level.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin is trying to stabilised around the $60,000 mark as improving geopolitical sentiment, following the announcement of fresh US-Iran talks, helped lift broader crypto markets. The rebound suggests that investors are responding positively to easing macro uncertainty, even as overall market participation remains measured.
Another notable development is the growing momentum around digital asset investment products. Continued interest in spot ETF inflows across major cryptocurrencies highlights that institutional engagement with the asset class remains intact, reinforcing the view that investors continue to look beyond short-term volatility and focus on long-term adoption.
At the same time, market is pointing to increasingly constructive on-chain signals, with some describing the current setup as a rare long-term accumulation opportunity. While near-term price swings are likely to persist, improving sentiment alongside strengthening structural indicators suggests the market is gradually rebuilding confidence.
For investors, the focus should remain on the quality of participation rather than daily price movements. As macro conditions stabilise and institutional interest continues, sustained buying demand will be the key factor in determining whether the current recovery can evolve into a broader upward trend."
Crypto Update By WazirX Market's Desk
"Global markets are entering an important week as investors await the U.S. payrolls data, which could shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's next policy move. A stronger-than-expected jobs report may reinforce the case for higher interest rates, keeping pressure on risk assets.
The Bank for International Settlements warned that AI-driven equity valuations have become stretched, raising concerns about broader market stability. Against this backdrop of capital inflows into AI stocks, Bitcoin briefly reclaimed the $60,000 mark yesterday before dropping down to $59k levels.
Bitcoin continues to hold the key $58,000-$60,000 support zone, while $62,500 remains the immediate resistance to watch. These levels will likely drive futures activity, with traders positioning for a breakout above resistance. Until then, range-bound trading is expected to dominate market participation.
According to market analysts, Ethereum Futures traders could be watching the $1,550-$1,560 support zone, and the $1,690-$1,700 resistance zone, according to market analysts. A break above resistance could trigger fresh long positions, while a breakdown below support may increase short-selling."
Stock Market News: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 ended Monday on a subdued note, falling 110 points (0.46%) to close at 23,946, slipping below the key 24,000 mark as profit booking intensified in the second half of the session. After an early attempt to reclaim 24,120, the benchmark erased gains to finish near the day's low, pressured by weakness in the rupee, which settled at its lowest level of the day, and investor caution ahead of key US labour market data. Broader markets also underperformed, reflecting subdued market breadth.
Global cues, however, remain supportive. US equities rallied sharply overnight, with the Dow Jones crossing the 52,000 mark for the first time, while the S&P 500 gained 1.2% and the Nasdaq advanced 2%, driven by renewed buying in technology stocks and easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Asian markets mirrored the positive sentiment, trading mostly higher, led by gains in Japan and China.
For domestic markets, the sharp decline in crude oil prices remains a key positive. Brent crude continues to hover near $73 per barrel after a steep weekly decline, easing inflation concerns and improving India's macro outlook. GIFT Nifty indicates a largely flat but stable opening.
Technically, the 24,000 level remains the immediate hurdle for the Nifty. A sustained move above this level could trigger a recovery towards 24,120-24,200. On the downside, 23,900 is the first line of support, while a decisive breach could extend the correction towards 23,800. Despite Monday's weakness, supportive global markets and lower crude prices are likely to keep the broader undertone constructive.
Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin Remains Anchored near $60,000 Amid US Stock Market Surge. Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering at a key inflection point, with retail investors continuing to offload their holdings while institutional buyers remain on hold despite attractive valuations. As a result, the market remains range-bound, awaiting its next decisive move. Fresh capital is yet to return to Bitcoin, with trading volumes subdued and open interest showing only minor changes. This points to an indecisive market where buyers are still hesitant to step in aggressively.
Bitcoin remains range-bound, consolidating near the key $58,000-$59,000 support zone. The SuperTrend remains bearish, with immediate resistance at $61,800-$62,500. A break below $58,000 could trigger a decline toward the $55,000-$56,000 range.
Ethereum faced rejection at the 9 EMA and has slipped from $1,614. Immediate resistance is seen at $1,650-$1,670, with a breakout potentially driving a recovery toward $1,720-$1,800. On the downside, a break below $1,500 could send ETH toward the $1,400-$1,450 range. Overall, Ethereum remains in a corrective phase until it reclaims key resistance levels.