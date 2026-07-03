<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Crosses Rs 130 Crore-Mark Worldwide

Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle continues to witness another decline in collections on day 7 as the weekday slowdown continues to impact the box office performance. However, despite decreasing footfall, the film still manages to secure a strong overall collection at the box office.

As per the Sacnilk report, on day 7, the first Thursday, the film collected Rs 5.25 crore net in India across 9,917 shows. This figure represents a 14.6 per cent drop from day 6's Rs 6.15 crore. At the end of day 7, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 92.90 crore, pushing the total India gross to Rs 110.62 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle: Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 0 (1st Thursday): Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 15.25 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 20.00 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 24.75 crore

Day 4 (1st Monday): Rs 8.50 crore

Day 5 (1st Tuesday): Rs 9.25 crore

Day 6 (1st Wednesday): Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7 (1st Thursday): Rs 5.25 crore

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.45 crore. With this, the film's total worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 137.07 crore.

Welcome to the Jungle: Day 7 Occupancy

The film witnessed an overall occupancy of 13.75 per cent on day 7. Although the morning shows only had 9.08 per cent occupancy, the afternoon shows saw a hike with 13.23 per cent occupancy. Evening and night shows did comparatively well, with 15.08 per cent and 17.62 per cent occupancy, respectively. Among the regions, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chennai witnessed the most occupancy rates.

Led by Akshay Kumar, Welcome to the Jungle follows a corrupt businessman who schemes to launder black money by producing a massive fake production that is guaranteed to flop. He hires the worst possible crew and a gang of misfits, but they get trapped in a dangerous border jungle.

This Ahmed Khan directorial marks the third instalment in the Welcome comedy franchise and features an ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Zakir Hussain, Urvashi Rautela, the late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, and Bhagya Bhanushali, among others.