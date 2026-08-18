'It Was A Shocker': <i>Gucci</i> Singer Aroob Khan Reacts To Ravi Kishan Making The Song Viral Again

Aroob Khan's 2020 track Gucci is topping social media trends, thanks to Ravi Kishan's viral reels that have given the song a fresh wave of attention and fans. As videos featuring the actor continue to circulate online, the singer has opened up about the song's unexpected resurgence and Ravi's connection with the trend. Aroob also shared her thoughts on the possibility of collaborating with the Bhojpuri star in the future.

“It was so unexpected. At first when it started, random videos started popping up on my Explore, and I was like, 'Okay, okay.' And then suddenly it was everywhere. It was like a shocker to me, and I was really surprised to see that it was all over the internet,” Aroob said in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

“My friend groups, my family, Mama, even my brother—everyone started sending me these reels. There were different versions of those Ravi Kishan reels. So, it was really funny to me at the same time. I was very happy that everyone is connecting to the song again, and it was a really nice feeling,” she added.

The singer further shared that the renewed popularity of Gucci is proof that music does not have an expiry date. She admitted that she never expected the song to resurface years after its release but said she is happy to see listeners discovering it again and connecting with it in their own way.

Speaking about the possibility of collaborating with Ravi Kishan, Aroob Khan said, "I literally told my team to connect with him because obviously he is the OG and he has set the trend. I would love to do that if I get a chance."

The singer is concentrating on independent music, but she has bigger aspirations for her career. She hopes to eventually make her Bollywood playback debut with a Salman Khan film and also wants to collaborate with Sunidhi Chauhan.

“I wish I could do it for Salman Khan. I just hope that in future I get to collaborate with Sunidhi Chauhan. She has been my inspiration. It would be a collaboration with Sunidhi in Salman's movie,' Aroob said.