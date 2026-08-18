<i>Awarapan 2</i> Eyes Rs 100 Crore, Emraan Hashmi Says <i>Gunmaaster G9</i> Is "Locked, Loaded, Ready To Fire Up"

Emraan Hashmi, who is currently on cloud nine as his latest release, Awarapan 2, continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office, has announced details of his upcoming film, Gunmaaster G9. The actor revealed that the film will hit cinemas on November 27.

Emraan took to Instagram and wrote, "#GunmaasterG9 is locked, loaded, and ready to fire up the big screen on 27th November. And this time, it's not just bullets firing. It's romance, music, and action coming to steal your heart."

See his post here:

Meanwhile, Awarapan 2 is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India. After a blockbuster opening weekend, the sequel to the 2007 film faced its crucial first Monday test. With a collection of Rs 9.25 crore (net) in India, the Emraan Hashmi starrer comfortably crossed the Rs 90 crore mark in net collections. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 130.82 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 4, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 9.25 crore net across 10,849 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

This takes the film's total India gross collection to Rs 109.02 crore, while its total India net collection stands at Rs 91.00 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 21.80 crore.

As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 130.82 crore.



Also Read: Awarapan 2 Star Emraan Hashmi's Rs 105 Crore Net Worth: Rs 16 Crore Mumbai Home, Luxury Cars