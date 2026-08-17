<i>Awarapan 2</i> Star Emraan Hashmi's Rs 105 Crore Net Worth: Rs 16 Crore Mumbai Home, Luxury Cars

Emraan Hashmi is the man of the moment. From cinema screens to Instagram Reels, he is currently dominating conversations, thanks to the phenomenal response to his latest release, Awarapan 2. The film, which hit theatres on August 14, has taken the box office by storm. Within just three days of its release, it grossed over Rs 110 crore worldwide, emerging as a strong competitor to Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which released on the same date. With a career spanning more than two decades, Emraan Hashmi has delivered several memorable hits and established himself as one of Bollywood's most successful stars.

Emraan's Biggest Hits

Over the years, Emraan Hashmi has built a loyal fan following with films such as Murder, Zeher, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Gangster, Jannat, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, Shanghai, Tiger 3 and Haq. Known for his romantic thrillers and chart-topping songs, he earned the nickname "Serial Kisser" during the early years of his career. However, his filmography extends far beyond that image, with performances in crime dramas, thrillers, and commercially successful entertainers that have cemented his place in Bollywood.

Net Worth

He is among Bollywood's bankable stars, with a reported net worth of around Rs 105 crore, according to a 2023 report by Financial Express. According to CAKnowledge, as cited by the publication, Emraan Hashmi reportedly charges between Rs 5 crore and Rs 6 crore per film and also receives a share of the profits. In addition to his film earnings, he is said to charge around Rs 2 crore for brand endorsement deals.

Bandra Home

According to a report by GQ India, Emraan Hashmi's Bandra apartment is valued at around Rs 16 crore. Located in one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods, the residence is characterised by minimalist interiors, open spaces, and a calm, understated aesthetic. Bandra is also home to several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Goa Penthouse

Emraan Hashmi's real estate portfolio extends beyond Mumbai. The actor also owns a luxury penthouse in Goa. According to The Times of India, he purchased the fully furnished four-storey property in 2010. The residence features several modern amenities, including a swimming pool, a fully equipped gymnasium, and a terrace garden.

Luxury Car Collection

Emraan Hashmi has a keen interest in luxury automobiles and reportedly owns a car collection worth more than Rs 13 crore. His garage houses several premium vehicles, including a Lamborghini Huracan, a Mercedes-Maybach S560, an Audi A8 L and a Range Rover Vogue, reflecting his preference for high-end motoring.

Emraan is known for keeping a low profile and largely staying away from constant public scrutiny. Despite being one of Bollywood's most popular faces, he prefers to maintain a private life. The actor is also known for his association with causes related to cancer awareness and child welfare.



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