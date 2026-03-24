What Emraan Hashmi Eats For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner To Stay Fit At 47

Emraan Hashmi turns 47 today. It is a good time to look at one thing he has quietly stayed consistent with over the years – his diet. While trends in fitness keep changing, the actor seems to have found a routine that works for him and stuck to it. From bullet coffee days to a more structured meal plan now, his approach is simple, disciplined and very personal.

Here is a closer look at what the actor eats to stay fit at 47.

A Routine That Rarely Changes

Emraan Hashmi has never been someone who likes variety in his daily meals. In fact, he once admitted that he eats almost the same food every day – even while travelling or shooting.

“Pretty much the same stuff every day,” he had said in a 2019 interview with Bollywood Hungama. The actor revealed that hotel chefs often get surprised by how predictable his orders are. Whether he's at home or on a shoot, the routine stays intact.

How Emraan Hashmi's Day Starts

Emraan Hashmi starts with something lighter. “I start off the day with a hearty plate of salad,” he shared in a 2024 interview with Janice Sequeira.

This is followed by chicken keema, which he prefers because it is easy to digest. Interestingly, he avoids regular chicken because he does not like its texture. He also adds a bowl of mashed boiled sweet potato to his morning meal.

The Bullet Coffee Phase

Earlier, Emraan Hashmi was big on bullet coffee – a mix of coffee, ghee and coconut oil. He would have it twice a day. This high-fat drink helped him stay full for longer and reduced the need for frequent meals. “When you're having a lot of fats… it keeps you full,” he had explained.

Lunch and Dinner: Clean and Simple

Emraan Hashmi's core meals have always been straightforward. For lunch, he usually sticks to sabzi, dal and roti. He avoids too much rice. Dinner is lighter. He often skips rotis at night and goes for chicken or a combination of sabzi, dal and curd.

Fewer Meals, Better Control

At one point, Emraan Hashmi followed the six-meals-a-day approach. But he moved away from it. Now, he prefers eating three to four meals a day and fasting between them. This method works better with his high-protein, moderate-fat diet and helps him stay full without constant snacking.

His Take On Fruits and Sugar

Emraan Hashmi has cut down heavily on fruits because of their sugar content. “I stopped fruits now because of the sugar,” he had said.

That said, he does make exceptions. Mangoes during the season and strawberries are his favourites.

What He Avoids (Mostly)

There are a few things he clearly stays away from:

Regular fast food

Gluten (he is allergic)

Excess sugar

Even the actor's cheat meals are controlled. If he eats dessert, it is usually sugar-free or made with jaggery. Pizza, if at all, has to be gluten-free.

“I'll never go and eat crab loads of stuff,” the actor said, explaining that he avoids overindulging.

What He Enjoys Eating

Despite the discipline, Emraan Hashmi does have his favourites. He loves sushi, Thai food and crabs. Among desserts, he enjoys ras malai and tiramisu. He also drinks occasionally, mostly preferring red wine now.

Meal Prep and Discipline

One thing that stands out in Emraan Hashmi's current routine is planning. He revealed that his cook prepares meals in bulk for the week. The food is then divided across the day. It keeps things simple and removes the need to think about meals constantly. “This particular diet I have been following for 2 years now,” he said.

At 47, Emraan Hashmi's diet is not about extremes. It is about consistency. He eats simple food, avoids what does not suit him, and sticks to a routine that works.

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