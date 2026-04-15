Inside Emraan Hashmi's Rs 16 Crore Bandra Apartment With Private Library And Spacious Balcony

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Known for his unconventional roles, Emraan rose to fame in the early 2000s with films like Murder and Jannat. Recently, the actor gained immense praise for his roles in Haq and The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Beyond the big screen, Emraan Hashmi likes to spend quality time with his family in his Mumbai home. His residence reflects his understated lifestyle and refined personal taste. As per a report in GQ India, the apartment is valued at around Rs 16 crore. It boasts minimal aesthetics, open spaces and a serene ambience.

Inside Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Apartment

The apartment is located in Bandra, one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods. It is also home to many Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Emraan Hashmi's home embraces a minimalistic design style, featuring a calming colour scheme made up of white, beige and brown. The interiors showcase modern and comfortable wooden furniture, paired with thoughtfully selected accent pieces and chandeliers that bring personality without making the space feel crowded.

In addition to the chic aesthetics, the apartment includes practical features like a dedicated workout zone and a large library. Completing this is a spacious balcony that opens out to expansive views of the city. Clubbed together, these details suggest a residence that is not only luxurious but also planned around comfort, daily habits and personal passions.

Emraan Hashmi not only has a property in Mumbai, but he also owns an upscale penthouse in Goa. As reported by TOI, the actor acquired the four-storey, fully furnished property in 2010. The residence came with contemporary facilities such as a swimming pool, a fully equipped gymnasium and a terrace garden.



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