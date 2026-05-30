Inside Krushna Abhishek's Rs 4 Crore Mumbai Home: Red-Brick Walls, A Glam Room, And An All-Black Kitchen

Krushna Abhishek is a popular Indian comedian, making audiences laugh since 2008, with his first appearance in Comedy Circus 2. However, the actor made his acting debut with Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat in 2002.

Almost a year ago, choreographer and director Farah Khan visited Krushna's house in Mumbai to shoot one of the episodes of Fun (Food) With Farah, where she met Krushna and comedian Sudesh Lehri.

The director revealed that Krushna was born in Nehru Nagar, where he used to live in a 1BHK apartment. She was proud to see how well the comedian has done for himself. According to News18, the house is valued at over Rs 4 crore.

Inside Krushna Abhishek's Mumbai Home

The 3BHK apartment boasts a sage green exterior, exuding warmth. The hallway was rather dark, adorned with cement-finish tiles on the walls.

The living room features red brick walls, adding a rustic touch and complementing the wallpaper, which features skyscrapers and a water body, on the opposite wall. Interestingly, there is a painting of Santa Monica, where he reportedly owns a luxurious mansion, behind the sofa.

The hallway leads to the rooms. One of the bedrooms boasts cream-hued walls, green curtains, white furniture, and a comfortable bed with a cushioned headboard.

Krushna took Farah to show the glam room, equipped with cabinets, ring lights, and large mirrors. The comedian joked that he has earned a lot of money in his life, but unfortunately, his wife, Kashmera Shah, has occupied most of the space in the closet.

He added that she stores most of her branded shoes, clothes, and accessories across the wardrobes, while he manages with just one. He further joked that he keeps his belongings in suitcases lined up atop the cabinets, which he takes to shoots. He even grabs when they fight, and he stays at a friend's house.

Krushna's house has an all-black kitchen with two refrigerators, one for him and the other for Kashmera. It also has a giant pantry loaded with essentials.

Krushna and Kashmera live in the house with their twin sons, Krishaang and Rayaan. The Laughter Chef star reportedly has a net worth of Rs 40 crore.

From a modest 1BHK beginning to a stylish residence, Krushna Abhishek's home reflects both his personal journey and the life he has built with his family.

Also Read | Inside Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Rs 7.6 Crore Mumbai Home: Spacious Balcony, Secret Bar, And Shoe Closet