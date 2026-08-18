Are Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran Getting Married In Greece On November 10? What We Know

Wedding rumours surrounding music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad chief executive Kavya Maran have once again caught attention. A report by Lets Cinema claims that the two may get married on November 10 in Greece.

If the reports are true, the wedding could become one of the biggest celebrity events of the year. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has confirmed that they are getting married.

The latest speculation escalated after veteran actor YG Mahendran, who is Anirudh's uncle, revealed that the composer is getting married soon. While he did not reveal the name of the bride, his comments led fans to connect Anirudh with Kavya.

YG Mahendran had spoken about Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's marriage in an interview with Kutty Padmini on KPTV a month ago.

He said, “That boy is a very soft person. I hope something is stopping him, not someone. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married.”

This is not the first time Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have been linked together. Similar claims appeared in 2025, when a Reddit post said that the two had been dating for more than a year and were planning to get married.

Anirudh later denied the rumours on X and asked people to stay calm and stop spreading rumours.

He wrote, “Marriage ah? Lol. Chill out guys, pls stop spreading rumours.”

Anirudh Ravichander is a well-known music composer, known for his work in Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi, and Coolie. Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is an Executive Director at Sun TV Network. She also owns the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.