'Blessing In Disguise': <i>Mirzapur</i> Director On Replacing Vikrant Massey With Jitendra Kumar

Mirzapur: The Movie has been receiving praise from fans since it premiered in the theaters. Following the film's impressive box office run, director Gurmeet Singh spoke about his casting choices, revealing why he replaced Vikrant Massey with Jitendra Kumar in the role of Bablu Pandit.

During an interview with Screen, Gurmeet Singh shared, “I think the beauty about a make-believe world or doing something creative and fictional is that as an artiste, one always needs to have choices, right? As creators, as actors, what's the one thing that we all desperately want? It's to have choices and to be able to make that choice. And it's a good lesson to learn that everyone needs to be able to follow what their heart is telling them to do. No story, no character, no journey is bound down by anybody, right? The show will always move forward, and that's the beauty we can take forward from this: that with Jitendra coming in, it brought a new energy into the show. It also gave the film its own identity.”

The director shared how the casting change allowed the team to reimagine Bablu Pandit and gave him a more prominent role. “It gave it its own life, which is very different from the show, which is what we always wanted anyways. So it became a blessing in disguise. We were able to reimagine Bablu and give him more agency.”

On the difference between the character audiences watched in the series and what they saw in the film, Gurmeet said, "The Bablu in the show was almost aiding his brother and was a victim, never having agency or an agenda of his own. But this Bablu is playing the game. He's the one driving the narrative. So, I think that's a great learning we've taken away: to always use your setbacks to your advantage, because that's what creativity is meant to do. Look ahead, and with the film doing as well as it has, I think it only opens up so many doors for us."

Mirzapur: The movie features a star-studded cast lineup, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee, and Mohitt Maalik, among others.

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