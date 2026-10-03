Actor Jitin Gulati Recalls First Meeting With Prabhas On <i>Fauzi</i> Set: "It Was Like Amarendra Baahubali Is Walking"

Jitin Gulati is set to share screen space with Prabhas in the upcoming period action drama Fauzi. The actor recently opened up about his first meeting with Prabhas on the film set. He described Prabhas as an "easygoing" person who does not carry the weight of his stardom.

'He does not carry the weight of his stardom with him at all. Of course, people around him, we all expect that, and we all look up to him like that. I mean, the first day when I met him last year, I'm not joking. When he came on the set, it was actually like Amarendra Baahubali is walking on the set. Maybe it was because I never met him. It was before I said hello to him," Jitin recalled in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He added, "We were shooting in the city in Hyderabad only, and he came on the set from the vanity. And when he's walking on the steps, you feel that there's a certain aura that has come. I mean, of course, all of that character is still there, but he himself does not carry that weight at all. He is very easygoing. And I think he is one of the most endearing actors to work with."

Jitin further spoke about how he came on board the project, revealing the process that led to him being cast in Fauzi. "I was looking for work down south. And it just so happened that my photos reached the director and I was in Hyderabad. The day he called me for the meeting," the actor said.

Jitin believes some opportunities are simply meant to happen, adding that Fauzi was perhaps destined to mark the beginning of his journey in the South. He also revealed that it was the fastest he had ever landed a film. "I met Hanu sir at 5:30 PM and at 5:40 PM, I think he told me that I'm doing the film," he recalled.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi stars Prabhas alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada and Jitin Gulati. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 3.

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