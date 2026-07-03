Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42

Bitcoin's rebound following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data underscores how closely crypto markets are tracking macroeconomic expectations. Softer labour market numbers have strengthened hopes of a more accommodative monetary policy, improving sentiment across digital assets and prompting investors to reassess their market positioning. While the recovery has been encouraging, it also highlights that macro developments continue to be the primary catalyst for short-term price action.

Another notable development is the return of institutional conviction. Metaplanet's decision to resume Bitcoin accumulation after a three-month pause reinforces the view that long-term corporate participants continue to see value in strategic accumulation despite recent market volatility. Such moves often signal confidence in Bitcoin's longer-term trajectory rather than its near-term price fluctuations.

The recent improvement in sentiment could mark the early stages of a broader shift in market participation rather than a short-lived rebound. If expectations of easier liquidity conditions continue to strengthen, they could encourage fresh capital to gradually return to digital assets and support a more sustained recovery.

For investors, the conversation is gradually shifting from "how low can prices go" to "when does liquidity begin returning to the market." Historically, Bitcoin has responded positively as monetary conditions become more accommodative, making upcoming macroeconomic data and central bank expectations just as important as crypto-specific developments in shaping the next phase of the market cycle."