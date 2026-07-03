Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Friday. At the open, Sensex opened 500 points higher, Nifty up 150 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
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Crypto Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Bitcoin is holding strong above the $61,500 level after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data reduced expectations of a near-term rate hike, improving sentiment across risk assets. At the same time, sell-off in Nasdaq fuled hopes of capital rotation into crypto, contributing to the recovery. However, investors must remain cautious. On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange inflows have climbed above 50,000 BTC per day, along with Ethereum exchange inflows exceeding 1.25 million ETH. Historically, such spikes in exchange deposits have often been followed by increased volatility, including June's decline to $58,000. If Bitcoin loses the $60,000 support, it could retest the realized price near $53,000. On the upside, a decisive break above $62,600 could pave the way for a move toward $65,000.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC staged a rebound towards $62K, driven primarily by a short squeeze. However, the broader backdrop remains mixed. Institutional demand remains weak due to persistent ETF outflows, while higher bond yields continue to compete with risk assets. The market is also divided on whether the recent low marks the end of the correction or merely a temporary bounce. Entering Q3, the market is healthier from a leverage perspective but more susceptible to sharp price swings due to thinner liquidity. The next major directional move will likely depend on macroeconomic conditions, institutional flows, and whether BTC can sustain momentum above $62K toward the $65K resistance.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
Bitcoin's rebound following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data underscores how closely crypto markets are tracking macroeconomic expectations. Softer labour market numbers have strengthened hopes of a more accommodative monetary policy, improving sentiment across digital assets and prompting investors to reassess their market positioning. While the recovery has been encouraging, it also highlights that macro developments continue to be the primary catalyst for short-term price action.
Another notable development is the return of institutional conviction. Metaplanet's decision to resume Bitcoin accumulation after a three-month pause reinforces the view that long-term corporate participants continue to see value in strategic accumulation despite recent market volatility. Such moves often signal confidence in Bitcoin's longer-term trajectory rather than its near-term price fluctuations.
The recent improvement in sentiment could mark the early stages of a broader shift in market participation rather than a short-lived rebound. If expectations of easier liquidity conditions continue to strengthen, they could encourage fresh capital to gradually return to digital assets and support a more sustained recovery.
For investors, the conversation is gradually shifting from "how low can prices go" to "when does liquidity begin returning to the market." Historically, Bitcoin has responded positively as monetary conditions become more accommodative, making upcoming macroeconomic data and central bank expectations just as important as crypto-specific developments in shaping the next phase of the market cycle."
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Stock Market Today: Expert View By Investor Ai
The Thesis
India's broader market held despite FII net selling - DII flows of Rs 1,784 Cr absorbed the pressure and Nifty 500 closed +0.66%. Today's concentrated bet is on domestic value chains insulated from oil-import risk: EV components, quality conglomerates, and data-centre realty, all sharpening as the Hormuz disruption makes India's energy-transition case more urgent.
Where We're Concentrated
Three themes drive the allocation. Energy storage and EV supply chains anchor the book - an IEA supply shortfall of 3.9 mbpd widens the domestic EV adoption case and lifts battery and precision-component demand directly. Aditya Birla quality franchises form the second pillar, with diversified revenue shielding earnings from the crude-dollar cross while RBI holds rates at 5.25%. NCR data-centre realty rounds out exposure on DII-backed flows. The thesis breaks if Brent spikes above $80 on fresh Hormuz escalation.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Exide Industries
Battery-to-EV transition accelerates as Hormuz crude risk makes domestic energy storage the urgent hedge.
Sona BLW Precision
EV drivetrain component volumes rise as ICE fuel cost pressure grows; domestic sourcing is a structural tailwind.
Grasim Industries
Aditya Birla flagship diversifies across paints, chemicals, and NBFC - RBI rate stability supports all three verticals.
Aditya Birla Capital
NBFC re-rates as RBI holds at 5.25%; credit growth momentum and stable margins make this the clean financial-sector play.
Anant Raj
NCR data-centre and premium office demand is insulated from crude; DII-backed flows sustain the real estate upcycle.
One Thing to Watch
India VIX below 13 A sustained close there signals fear is fully priced out and unlocks the next Nifty 500 leg. The counter-signal: a fresh Trump-Iran strike threat spiking VIX above 16 is the single-session exit trigger for the entire setup.
Stock Market Update By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 extended its rally for a second straight session on Thursday, advancing 169.85 points, or 0.71%, to close at 24,175.70, just shy of the day's high. The gains were driven by a sharp rebound in IT stocks, with Infosys soaring nearly 6% and TCS gaining over 4%, while Auto and Realty stocks added to the momentum as domestic IT outperformed despite persistent weakness in global semiconductor shares.
Overnight, the global market narrative remained mixed. A softer-than-expected US June jobs report strengthened expectations of a more accommodative Federal Reserve, pushing the Dow Jones to a fresh record high, while the Nasdaq retreated over 1% amid continued selling in AI and semiconductor stocks. With US markets closed today for Independence Day, Asian markets are trading without a fresh Wall Street cue, although lingering weakness in global chipmakers continues to weigh on regional sentiment.
For Indian equities, the macro backdrop remains supportive. Brent crude has slipped below $71 per barrel-its lowest level since late February-reducing inflationary concerns for a major oil-importing economy like India, while GIFT Nifty indicates a firm start around the 24,380-24,390 zone.
The near-term outlook remains cautiously optimistic. Sustained strength above the 24,000 mark keeps the broader trend positive, with immediate resistance seen at 24,300, followed by 24,450. On the downside, 24,050 remains a key support, while a breach could trigger a corrective move towards 23,900. Investors, however, should remain watchful of the ongoing global technology selloff, as renewed weakness in semiconductor stocks could prompt profit booking after the recent sharp rally in domestic IT names.
Crypto Update By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin traded near $61,465 in early Asian hours on Friday, up about 2.4 per cent over 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. Reuters recorded it at $61,306 slightly earlier. The recovery above $60,000 has helped stabilise market sentiment. This follows this week's decline towards $58,000. However, it is still not enough to confirm a durable trend reversal.
Immediate support lies at $60,000, near Bitcoin's latest 24-hour low of $60,038. The next support region is $57,750-58,300, covering this week's swing-low area. Resistance is visible at $62,100, close to the 24-hour high, followed by $64,000-65,000. A sustained close above the latter zone would materially improve the short-term market structure.
On-chain signals are becoming more constructive. Glassnode said long-term holders had returned to accumulation, with buying broadening across wallet sizes. However, approximately 10.83 million BTC remained at an unrealised loss, compared with 9.22 million BTC in profit. Leveraged traders were also leaning aggressively long, leaving the market vulnerable to renewed liquidations if $60,000 fails.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded at least $263.9 million in net inflows on July 2, led by Fidelity's FBTC and ARK's ARKB. The figure remained provisional because BlackRock's IBIT flow had not been reported. There will be no regular July 3 ETF flow because US markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday.
The macro backdrop improved after US payroll growth slowed to 57,000 in June, below the Reuters consensus of 110,000. Rate futures assigned less than a 20 per cent probability to a July Federal Reserve rate hike. Meanwhile, September expectations moved closer to being evenly balanced. Attention now shifts to the July 8 FOMC minutes and the June CPI release on July 14.
Excluding stablecoins, the leading altcoins were positive. Ethereum traded near $1,709, BNB at $560, XRP at $1.09, Solana at $81.24 and TRON at $0.3169. Ethereum and Solana led the latest rebound.
Our advice: Bitcoin must hold $60,000 and clear $62,100 before confidence improves. Until ETF inflows broaden and macro uncertainty eases, investors should avoid chasing short-term rallies and maintain disciplined risk limits.
Cypto Update By WazirX
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Global markets witnessed improving sentiment across risk assets after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data report. Bitcoin recovered above the $60,000 mark as investors responded positively to expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy, while Ethereum ETFs recorded fresh inflows, signalling renewed institutional interest.
While inflation and geopolitical tensions, particularly around energy markets, continue to be key watchpoints, investors are increasingly looking for signals of interest rate cuts.
Markets are also beginning to factor in the long-term impact of AI on economic productivity. If productivity gains continue to improve, they could eventually create more room for central banks to adopt a less restrictive policy stance. This has supported a modest recovery in crypto alongside broader risk assets.
According to market analysts, Futures traders are likely watching the $60,000-$61,000 support zone for Bitcoin, while $63,000-$64,000 remains the next key resistance. Holding above current levels could strengthen bullish momentum, whereas a break below support may invite fresh selling pressure. For Ethereum, traders could be tracking $1,650-$1,680 as immediate support, with $1,750-$1,800 emerging as the next important resistance zone. A sustained move above resistance could encourage fresh long positions, while failure to hold support may lead to short-term consolidation."