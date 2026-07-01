Commercial LPG Gets Cheaper, No Relief For Households Yet

Hotels, restaurants and small businesses have received a major breather from July 1. Households, however, will have to wait.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 183.50, reversing months of steep hikes triggered by geopolitical tensions and elevated global energy prices. The revised rates came into effect on Tuesday as part of the monthly fuel price revision. Domestic LPG cylinders used in homes, however, will continue to be sold at existing prices.

The latest revision marks the first reduction in commercial LPG prices this year. It comes after commercial users faced successive price increases over the past few months as global LPG markets were rattled by supply concerns linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

How Much Cheaper Is Commercial LPG Now?

Following the cut, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 2,930, down from Rs 3,113.50.

The reduction is expected to lower operating costs for businesses that depend heavily on commercial LPG, including restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries and catering services.

Meanwhile, private fuel retailer Nayara Energy cuts petrol price by Rs 5 per litre, diesel by Rs 3 in line with softening international oil prices.

No Relief For Household Consumers

While commercial users have reason to celebrate, domestic consumers will see no change in their cooking gas bills.

The price of the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been left unchanged across the country. Oil companies revise LPG prices on the first day of every month, but domestic rates are often influenced by broader government policy in addition to international fuel prices.

Check State-Wise Rates For Domestic LPG

Why Commercial LPG Prices Were So High

The latest cut comes after an unusually volatile period for commercial LPG.

In the past few months, oil companies sharply raised commercial cylinder prices as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupted energy markets and pushed up international LPG costs. Supply concerns and higher import expenses forced businesses to absorb repeated increases, with the biggest jump coming in May.

The latest reduction signals some easing in those pressures, although commercial LPG prices remain significantly higher than levels seen before this year's spike.

Commercial LPG Price Cut: Who Benefits?

The price cut is expected to provide immediate relief to commercial establishments that consume multiple cylinders every month. Lower fuel costs could ease pressure on operating expenses for hotels, restaurants, bakeries, cloud kitchens and other food businesses.

For households, however, the wait continues. Since domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, the monthly cooking gas bill for millions of families will stay the same despite the latest commercial price revision.