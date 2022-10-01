Commercial Cooking Gas Cylinder Prices Slashed. Check Rates For Your City

Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, may remain steady.

A day after prices of natural gas shot up by a record 40 percent in step with a global escalation in energy prices, Indian oil marketing companies have reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 25.50 in the national capital with immediate effect. With this latest revision in prices, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,859.50 instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi.

In Kolkata, it has been slashed to Rs 1959 and in Mumbai, it will now cost Rs 1811.50.

This revision comes exactly a month after the last slashing in price. On September 1, the per-unit cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was reduced by Rs 91.50 taking the cost from Rs 1,885 to Rs 1,976 in Delhi.

On August 1, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were also reduced by Rs 36. Before that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, may remain steady.

On July 6, prices of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kgs were raised by Rs 50 per unit. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

In the national capital Delhi, it currently sells at Rs 1,053 per unit.

