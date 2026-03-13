While Bhopal Waits In Line, The LPG Black Market Cashes In

In Bhopal, cooking gas cylinders appear to be available just not through the official system. While residents stand for hours outside LPG agencies hoping to secure a cylinder, an underground network of illegal sales has quietly begun operating across parts of the city, selling cylinders at Rs 400-500 above the official price.

An NDTV investigation in the Ashoka Garden area found that some shops that repair gas stoves are allegedly supplying LPG cylinders illegally to desperate consumers. Small domestic cylinders are also reportedly being refilled illegally inside residential neighbourhoods, raising serious safety concerns in densely populated areas.

The illegal market is flourishing at a time when ordinary consumers say getting a cylinder through official channels has become increasingly difficult.

The growing black market has also triggered enforcement action across several cities in Madhya Pradesh.

In Bhopal, the Food Department registered a case against Laiq, son of Shahid Miyan, for allegedly running an illegal gas refilling operation in the Gandhinagar area. Officials seized 16 domestic gas cylinders from the site.

In Indore, a team from the Food and Civil Supplies Department raided an illegal gas warehouse in the New Loha Mandi area, seizing 66 cylinders including 24 commercial and 42 domestic units from a warehouse belonging to Hariom Gupta.

In Jabalpur, the Crime Branch carried out a major raid within the Adhartal police station area, recovering 46 domestic and commercial gas cylinders from a residential property.

Police said the operation was conducted at the residence of Pradeep Sahu (55), son of Ruplal Sahu, in Jagdamba Colony of Maharajpur.

During the raid, authorities recovered 46 cylinders, including 8 filled cylinders, 32 empty cylinders, 4 commercial cylinders, and 2 small cylinders belonging to Bharat and Indane companies.

Investigators believe Sahu had been involved in the illegal sale and black marketing of domestic gas cylinders for a long time, and the raid was carried out following a tip-off.

Even as authorities crack down on illegal operations, the situation on the ground remains difficult for consumers. Across Bhopal, long lines outside LPG agencies have become a daily sight. Under the harsh summer sun, residents wait for hours hoping their booking will finally be honoured.

"I've been standing here since 8 in the morning," said Baby Shanu, who was waiting outside an agency. "It's extremely difficult. There isn't even drinking water here and my cylinder at home has already run out."

For many families, the situation has become especially challenging during Ramadan, when cooking schedules depend on pre-dawn and evening meals. "I came yesterday as well. My booking has been pending for days but I still haven't received a cylinder," said Ishrat Jahan, who said there was no one else at home who could stand in line for her.

Madhya Pradesh has over 1.76 crore LPG consumers, with supply coming through Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. According to official figures, around 2.75 lakh cylinders were dispatched across the state on March 9, roughly matching normal daily supply levels.

Bhopal typically receives around 15,000 cylinders per day, while Indore gets nearly 25,000, Jabalpur around 20,000-25,000, and Gwalior about 20,000 cylinders daily. Despite these figures, distributors and consumers say supply in several areas has dropped by nearly 25 percent, creating delays and forcing people to wait for hours.

The shortage is beginning to show inside homes as well. In some neighbourhoods, families have started returning to wood and coal stoves after their LPG cylinders ran empty. For working professionals, the crisis has also meant lost working hours and disrupted routines.

Despite the complaints, the state government insists there is no shortage of LPG. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput said India produces roughly half of its LPG domestically while the rest is imported, but overall supply remains sufficient. "There is enough gas in the country," he said. "There is no shortage of domestic or commercial LPG. If complaints of black marketing are received, strict action will be taken."