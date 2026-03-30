Delhi Targets 4 Lakh More Piped Gas Connections, Push To Speed Up Rollout

Thousands of households across Delhi are set to transition from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG) as the city plans to fast-track 4 lakh new connections. This expansion aims to broaden access and accelerate installations across the capital.

Power Minister Ashish Sood reviewed the plan during a meeting on Monday, instructing officials to simplify the connection process and increase the pace of the rollout. "The process of providing PNG connections should be made simple, transparent, and citizen-friendly," Sood said.

Delhi currently has the infrastructure for about 18 lakh PNG connections, with nearly 14 lakh already in place. Officials stated the focus is now on bridging the gap by covering the remaining households and extending the network to areas still reliant on LPG cylinders.

Currently, around 10,000 new connections are added each month. This rate could increase to 25,000 per month to speed up the rollout. The strategy includes a door-to-door campaign to encourage households to switch to PNG, specifically in areas with limited awareness or access. In localities where pipelines are yet to be laid, including unauthorised colonies and rural pockets, awareness drives will be intensified.

Work is also underway to address infrastructure challenges in densely populated areas, such as narrow lanes and multi-storey buildings, where laying pipelines is difficult.

The government plans to expand PNG usage in public facilities, including night shelters, mid-day meal schemes, and Atal canteens, alongside civic-run establishments under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. A broader push is also under consideration for commercial spaces and public gathering points, such as restaurants, hotels, and religious institutions. While several parts of the capital still rely on LPG cylinders, PNG offers a continuous supply without the need for refills.

How To Apply For A PNG Connection In Delhi

Residents can apply through Indraprastha Gas Limited, the city's PNG supplier:

Online: Apply via the official website by filling in the new connection form and uploading documents.

Offline: Visit the nearest IGL office or authorised centre.

Documents required: Identity proof, address proof, and a photograph.

After applying, a feasibility check is carried out, followed by the pipeline connection and meter installation, depending on availability in the area.