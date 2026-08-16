"<i>Paisa Leke Karunga</i>": Yash Reacts To <i>Toxic</i> Song Being Compared To Condom Ad

Yash has an answer for those mocking his latest song. The actor was recently asked about the criticism aimed at Tabaahi, a song from Toxic. The video features the South star sharing intimate scenes with Kiara Advani.

During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash was asked about how people are comparing the video to a “condom advertisement”. Instead of taking the trolling too seriously, the actor joked, “Agar condom ad karna hai, toh paise leke karunga. Aise muft mein nahi karunga. [If I have to do a condom ad, I will do it for money. I won't do it for free.]"

The actor also spoke about the discussion around sex and intimate scenes in Toxic. Yash made it clear that the film does not cross the line into vulgarity.

“Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya hain, agar aapne dekha hoga toh (Vulgarity is wrong. I haven't even kissed, as you may have noticed). There is a certain line, and we understand that. You have to shoot things aesthetically, and what may seem visually appealing later is the impact of cinema. That is a creator's voice," he said.

Yash also explained what Toxic is trying to say. According to him, the film focuses on the questions younger people have about older generations and the rules they are expected to follow.

“Toxic is for Gen-Zs. It's for the conversations you guys are having, what problems you guys have with the seniors. Us generation ke baare mein aap log jo questions puchte ho usme kya galti hain, kyun aisa fixed rules hai, kyun aisa hi karna chahiye. Whatever your thoughts are, it's the primary conversation of the film. (It is about the questions you ask about that generation – what is wrong with them, why there are fixed rules, why things have to be done a certain way)," he added.

Toxic is now set to release on August 26. It has been jointly backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, apart from its original English and Kannada versions.