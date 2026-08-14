Yash Praises Kiara Advani's Dedication In <i>Toxic</i>, Reveals He Was "Worried" For Her

Kiara Advani is making her much-awaited return to the big screen with Toxic. The Geetu Mohandas directorial is special for the actress as it marks her first film after becoming a mother in July 2025.

At the film's music launch in Mumbai, Kiara's co-star Yash spoke about her dedication to the project. He praised her professionalism and revealed that he and director Geetu were often concerned about her well-being during the shoot.

Yash shared that the film was physically demanding and he was initially worried about Kiara taking on such a challenging role. He said that he and Geetu stayed close to her and became her bodyguards.

Yash said, “She is such a professional actor. She came into this film, I was a little worried because it is too demanding. The first time we spoke, she said, ‘Have you ever done a rain sequence and all? I said, ‘Never, but it's going to be good and easy.' Then I saw the way she dedicated herself.”

“I must say, even after she was carrying, she came with 100% commitment. She dedicated, she committed. I was more worried, Geetu was more worried. We were more like bouncers and bodyguards, we used to take care of her, but she has really dedicated herself. Thank you, Kiara, this one is special.”

Kiara Advani faced criticism on social media after the release of Tabaahi, her song with Yash from Toxic. At the trailer launch, the KGF star stood up for his co-star and spoke about the criticism she had received.

He said, “Kiara was so down to earth. She dedicated herself and surrendered to this vision and the way she has performed. What you have to go through as an actor, unfortunately, don't care. Whatever you believe in, you should do and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It's just that we are a little ahead of times. People will know it. Thank you so much for your support.”

Toxic is a gangster drama starring Yash in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Nayanthara.