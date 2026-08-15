4 Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas Inside Well In Bihar

Four people, including a man and his son, died allegedly of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas while repairing a motor inside a well in Bihar's Gaya Ji district on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Garh Karmauni village in Dobhi police station area of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Chamari Manjhi, his son Dilchand Manjhi, Vikas Chaudhary and Vijay Chaudhary.

SSP Sushil Kumar said all four died after reportedly inhaling toxic gas inside the well.

"Preliminary information suggests that the deaths were caused by asphyxiation due to toxic gas inside the well," Kumar said.

Police have recovered all the bodies from the well.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the incident, and directed officials concerned to provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

"The news of the death of four people after being exposed to poisonous gas inside a well in Gaya Ji is extremely distressing. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant eternal peace to the departed souls and give the grieving families the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow," Choudhary wrote in a post on X.

"Instructions have been issued to provide ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependants of the deceased immediately, and extend all possible help to the affected families," he added.

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