Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026 Out; Check Qualified Candidates List Here

Bihar Police ASI Operation Result 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) Preliminary Written Examination Result 2026. The result has been announced for recruitment to 462 Assistant Sub-Inspector (Operation) vacancies in Bihar Police Radio.

The preliminary examination was conducted on July 22, 2026, in a single shift. A total of 1,03,248 candidates were scheduled for the examination, while 42,595 candidates appeared. After evaluation, 41,605 candidates were considered for the recruitment process. Based on merit and reservation criteria, 6,748 candidates have been selected to appear in the Main Written Competitive Examination.

Click here: Bihar Police ASI Result 2026

Bihar Police ASI Result 2026: Check Selection Details

The commission has released the list of roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Main Written Examination. Candidates should note that the list is not a merit list and only indicates those selected for the next stage.

Total vacancies: 462

462 Candidates scheduled: 1,03,248

1,03,248 Candidates appeared: 42,595

42,595 Candidates evaluated: 41,605

41,605 Candidates selected for Main Written Examination: 6,748

6,748 Minimum qualifying marks: 30%

The commission stated that candidates who secured at least 30% marks were considered for selection to the Main Written Examination according to merit and reservation category. A total of 15,934 candidates were found eligible for consideration before the final selection for the next stage.

Bihar Police ASI Result 2026: Check Category-Wise Cut-Off

The commission has also mentioned category-wise cut-offs for candidates selected for the Main Written Examination. The cut-off varies across categories and gender groups.

Unreserved: 41.2 for men and 30.0 for women

41.2 for men and 30.0 for women Economically Weaker Section: 36.4 for men

36.4 for men Scheduled Caste: 31.6 for men

31.6 for men Scheduled Tribe: 30.4 for men

30.4 for men Extremely Backward Class: 37.4 for men

37.4 for men Backward Class: 38.8 for men

38.8 for men Economically Weaker Section FFW: 35.2 for women

The detailed cut-off information, along with the roll numbers of candidates qualified for the Main Written Examination, is available in the official result document.

Candidates who have qualified should check the official notification for further details regarding the Main Written Examination. The commission has stated that detailed information related to the Main Written Examination is available in the recruitment advertisement.