India Set To Roll Out First Set Of 19 Passenger Rail Coaches For Bangladesh

Amid a shortage of railway rakes in Bangladesh, India is set to supply a rake of 19 LHB broad-gauge passenger coaches to the neighbouring country, offering much-needed support to its rail network.

The first rake of 19 LHB broad-gauge passenger coaches for Bangladesh railway has been rolled out from Rail Coach Factory in Punjab's Kapurthala.

The rake comprises two AC Sleeper Cars, three AC Chair Cars, eleven Non-AC Chair Cars and two Power Cars. These coaches incorporate several unique design features and modifications, many of which have been developed for the first time in LHB-type coaches.

Officials said they have been specifically built for the specifications of Bangladesh Railways and have been painted in the regular green and white colours. These coaches have been specially customised to meet the operational and passenger requirements of Bangladesh Railway.

The seating arrangement incorporates specially designed reclining chairs with stainless steel armrests and stainless-steel footrests, offering multiple reclining positions for enhanced passenger comfort, officials said.

The coaches are equipped with a number of passenger-centric features, including fans in AC coaches, an integrated CCTV surveillance system, a passenger alarm system, partially openable windows, a Baby Care Room and a Prayer Room.

Considering the specific operating conditions, the roof structure has been strengthened to withstand additional loading arising from passengers travelling on the roof during peak traffic hours. Bangla Railway is infamous for passengers travelling on rooftops of trains as the railways in the country has not been electrified.

Bangladesh Railway faces severe systemic hurdles, including aging infrastructure, acute shortages of locomotives and passenger coaches leading to financial losses and chronic scheduling delays. A vast majority of rolling stock and tracks exceed their operational lifespans.

These coaches from India come at a time when the need for new rolling stock is severely impacting railway services in the country.

A major technological feature is the incorporation of crashworthy design provisions complying with European Standard EN 15227. This required a comprehensive redesign of the car body shell to enhance collision performance and passenger safety.

Officials further said the electrical system of these coaches has also been specially designed for 415 V operation, as against the conventional 750 V system used in Indian Railways coaches.

The association between RCF and Bangladesh Railway began with the successful supply of 120 LHB broad gauge passenger coaches during 2015-16.

Building upon this successful partnership, Bangladesh Railway once again entrusted RCF, through RITES, with a prestigious order in 2024 for the manufacture and supply of 200 broad gauge passenger coaches in seven variants.

Bangladesh is set to import 200 broad-gauge railway coaches from India, with the first delivery now being rolled out.

The delivery of the 200 coaches are likely to be completed by December 2027 under a Rs 915 crore deal. The project, financed by the European Investment Bank, will see the new coaches being added to the ageing Bangladesh Railway fleet between June 2026 and December 2027.