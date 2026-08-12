Cockroaches, Expired Idli Found In Canteen At Assembly Complex In Bengaluru

Karnataka health officials on Wednesday launched raids on food establishments around the prestigious Vidhana Soudha area in Bengaluru, during which cockroaches were found inside the kitchen of a restaurant.

Officials reported the restaurant of the Mallige Hotel inside the Legislators House next to the Vidhana Soudha to be in unhygienic conditions. Cockroaches were found in its kitchen.

It was also reported that the hotel had not done any pest control as per the required norms.

The inspections come amid a statewide crackdown on food establishments, hotels, restaurants, and dark stores across Karnataka.

Recently, five star restaurants in Bengaluru were found to be in unhygienic conditions.

The officials on Wednesday also conducted raids on the health department's own canteen.

The raids were conducted on the Arogya Soudha Canteen located at Magadi Road. During the inspection, officials found that the canteen was unhygienic.

It was serving expired food products, including idli, rava and coconut powder.

The food products in the canteen were also not stored properly as the storage was not maintained as per food safety guidelines.

It was further found that the canteen had not done any pest control.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration department said its officials had conducted a special inspection at a food and grocery supply warehouse serving major hotels and restaurants in the city.

During the raids, the premises were found to be clean. However, the FSSAI license number of the manufacturer was not found for 146 kg chicken, while the FSSAI license of the manufacturer of 40 kg of garlic was not in force.

Items including rice, dry fruits and spices were found to be mislabelled.

The department subsequently issued a notice to the unit, with officials saying that legal action will be taken against the operators as per prescribed provisions.