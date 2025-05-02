Railway Protection Force, BSF Strengthen Security Near Bangladesh Border

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has begun conducting joint patrolling in sensitive areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

The joint patrolling is being carried out in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF).

This significant development aims to strengthen border security and ensure the safety of railway assets and passengers in the border areas with Bangladesh.

The newly launched joint patrolling by RPF, GRP, and BSF is designed to enhance surveillance and deter any untoward incidents along railway tracks that run close to international boundaries.

Joint patrolling has been conducted across various divisions under NFR, with a special focus on sectors adjoining the India-Bangladesh border.

Teams from RPF, GRP, and BSF have carried out intensive monitoring of railway infrastructure, checking for signs of tampering, intrusion, or potential threats, and verifying the overall readiness of railway safety systems in the region, NFR sources added.

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime in Bangladesh last year, several Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for illegal entry into India at various railway stations in the northeast, close to the Bangladesh border. This region has long been used by Rohingyas for illegal movement between India and Bangladesh.