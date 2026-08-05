Bihar Man Poses As Union Minister's Aide To Seek Prisoner's Transfer, Arrested

The Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly impersonating the private secretary to Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', officials said.

The man tried to influence the transfer of a prisoner by placing a fraudulent call to the Inspector General of Prisons, they added.

The accused, identified as Dheeraj Kumar, is a native of Mehandia in Arwal district and was residing in Lakhisarai.

"The case came to light after the Secretariat police station received information that a man, claiming to be the private secretary to the Union minister, called up the Inspector General of Prisons and directed him that a prisoner identified as Bharat Singh be transferred from Bhagalpur Central Jail to Beur Jail," Patna City SP (Central) Mamta Kalyani told reporters.

The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the Union minister, who denied issuing any such instruction by his private secretary, she said.

A case was registered at the Secretariat police station against the accused, who was arrested following a technical investigation.

"Preliminary information suggests that the accused had previously impersonated ministers, private secretaries, senior government officials and even judges while making calls to various government departments," the police officer said.

She added that police investigation was underway into the matter.

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