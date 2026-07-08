Prostitution Racket Busted In Bihar; 18 Detained, Including 4 Minors

Police carried out a major raid against an alleged prostitution racket in the Bharatiya Nagar area of Saharsa district on Tuesday, detaining 18 people, including four minor girls.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), the Cyber Police Station, and the Sadar Police Station following a specific tip-off.

The raid, led by Cyber DSP Kalyan Anand, was conducted at around 11:30 am after police verified confidential inputs regarding alleged illegal activities at the location.

During the search, police recovered objectionable materials and some suspicious tablets. Authorities are examining the recovered items as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the police, 10 women, four minor girls, and four young men were detained during the operation. However, several suspects managed to flee before they could be apprehended. Police said efforts are underway to identify the absconding individuals, and legal action will be initiated against them.

Anand said the area had been under police surveillance for some time. He noted that a raid had also been conducted at the same location a few days earlier, during which several premises were sealed. The officer warned that if illegal activities resume at those sealed properties, strict legal action will be taken against the owners and operators.

All detained individuals are currently undergoing identification, verification, and detailed questioning. Police stated that appropriate legal action will be taken after the investigation is completed, and those detained will be produced before the court in accordance with the law.

The four minor girls have been placed under special care, and authorities are expected to follow the legal procedures applicable to minors and potential victims of trafficking.

Anand said some individuals managed to flee the scene during the raid. They are being identified, and legal action will be taken against them. He added that all detained persons are undergoing verification and questioning.

Police have appealed to the public to report any information regarding similar illegal activities, stating that the campaign against human trafficking and organised prostitution will continue across Saharsa district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)