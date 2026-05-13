Boy Beaten To Death For Plucking Lemons From Tree In Bihar: Cops

A teenage boy died on Tuesday after allegedly being beaten by an elderly man for "plucking lemons" from a tree in Bihar's Nalanda district, police said.

The incident occurred at Sakrawa village in the district.

"A dispute erupted after the boy plucked lemons from the tree of the accused, according to villagers. We are investigating the matter to find out the exact cause behind the incident," SP Bharat Soni said.

The body of the teenage boy has been sent for post-mortem examination to Sadar Hospital, he said.

The district magistrate and other senior officials have inspected the spot, the SP said.

"There was some resistance from irate villagers when police reached the spot. We had to use mild force because the situation started deteriorating, but things are under control now," Soni said.

"We will ensure the harshest possible punishment for the culprit after proper investigation," he added.

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