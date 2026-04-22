Bihar Cop Alleges Senior Officer Thrashed Him, Switched Off CCTV Cameras

A senior police officer in Bihar's Khagaria district has come under scrutiny after a subordinate accused him of misconduct.

Sub-Inspector Rahul Kumar, who serves as the Officer-in-Charge of Khagaria Nagar Police Station, has accused Khagaria ASP-cum-Sadar SDPO-I (Sub-Divisional Police Officer) Mukul Kumar Ranjan of verbal abuse and physical assault.

According to the complaint, Rahul Kumar was called to the ASP's two-storey office within the subdivision complex under the pretext of reviewing a case. He has alleged that CCTV cameras at the location were switched off on the orders of the senior officer before the incident occurred.

The sub-inspector claims he was then subjected to humiliation, verbal abuse and physical assault inside the office.

Rahul Kumar has formally raised the matter with the Bihar Police Association. He said he has approached the office-bearers regarding the incident and has been facing mental distress since then.

The association's General Secretary has written to the Director General of Police of Bihar and the Home Secretary, seeking a detailed investigation and appropriate action.

Authorities in Khagaria have not issued any official statement so far.

Responding to the claims, Mukul Kumar Ranjan said, "Anyone can level allegations. I have no comment to offer on this matter."

With inputs from Anish Kumar