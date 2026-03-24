Video: Bihar Police Constable Saves CISF Jawan's Life by Administering CPR

Bihar Police is receiving widespread praise online after a traffic constable saved a CISF jawan's life using Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in the capital city of Patna. The incident, which unfolded in the middle of a crowded street, highlighted how CPR can be an effective tool to help people during a medical emergency.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Bihar Police stated that the incident took place near the Mithapur Bypass, where a CISF jawan had trouble breathing and lost consciousness. In the clip, a constable is seen performing chest compressions on the unconscious man, who regains consciousness after several seconds. The officer and another bystander then assisted the man to get up while rubbing his feet to restore warmth

"Bihar Police always with you. With you in every crisis, dedicated to you in every situation. Your safety, our topmost priority," Bihar Police captioned the accompanying video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Hats Off'

As the video went viral, social media users lauded the constable for stepping up and helping the CISF jawan, while others stated that CPR should be mandatorily taught in every institution.

"Hats off, keep up the good work," said one user, while another added: "Well done, our Bihar might be changing."

A third commented: "Proper technique of CPR should be taught in all colleges, schools and everywhere."

What Is CPR?

CPR is an emergency technique that manually maintains heart function and breathing. It involves chest compressions that help to circulate blood, rescue breaths and oxygenate the body until there's professional help.

CPR was developed in the 1950s and guided by organisations like the American Heart Association (AHA). It follows the CAB sequence: compressions (C), airway (A), and breathing (B).

It is usually performed when a person is unresponsive, not breathing normally, and has no pulse. Common scenarios include heart attacks, drowning, or electrocution.