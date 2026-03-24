Man Orders Rs 2.9 Lakh Graphics Card, Receives Detergent Powder Instead

A man has alleged to have received a packet of detergent instead of a high-end graphics card valued at Rs 2.9 lakh. The buyer posted on social media, stating that upon delivery, he found the manufacturer's seals had been sliced open and retaped, with a fraudulent aftermarket barcode applied to the packaging. Despite these discrepancies, Amazon closed the support ticket within 15 minutes and is currently denying a refund request.

"Scammed for Rs 2.9L on @AmazonIN. Ordered a GIGABYTE RTX 5090 for our startup, received 1 kg of Ghadi detergent," the buyer, who identified himself as Swagat Nayak, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"This was "Fulfilled by Amazon" (FBA), meaning it was stored and shipped directly from an Amazon warehouse," he added.

Sharing the unboxing video, the user noted that the shipping label mentioned 1.56 kg as the weight of the package when a retail-packaged RTX 5090 typically weighs close to 3 kg.

"The math doesn't lie, but Amazon's 'investigation' does. Their own shipping label lists the weight as 1.56 kg. A retail-boxed RTX 5090 weighs nearly 3 kilograms. 1.56kg is exactly the weight of detergent + packaging. How did this pass warehouse scans?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

Scammed for ₹2.9L on @AmazonIN. Ordered a GIGABYTE RTX 5090 for our startup, received 1kg of Ghadi detergent. This was "Fulfilled by Amazon" (FBA), meaning it was stored and shipped directly from an Amazon warehouse. @AmazonHelp #AmazonScam #ConsumerRights [more in thread] pic.twitter.com/NfgUL0jmvL — Swagat Nayak (@autocarrrot) March 22, 2026

Also Read | 'What Should I Do?' Tenant Forced Out After Landlord Packs Belongings Without Permission

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users shared similar bad experiences with online retailers, while others questioned Nayak's claims, stating the unboxing video may have been doctored.

"A similar thing happened to me 2 years ago when I ordered a pair of Nike shoes of 3.7k and received a non branded shoes, I instantly applied for a refund and still haven't received it," said one user while another added: "I checked your video, it looks super edited, I demand to see the original video."

A third commented: "Had a very similar experience when I bought my GoPro 12. The seller had actually disabled the return option, and when the package arrived, the box was already partially opened. To my shock, the original GoPro had been swapped out for a cheap camera."

A fourth said: "I am not saying u r wrong but a Rs.2.9L item and you didn't even manage to record the uboxing properly. Never do that again. I always record the unpacking from all sides if the item is expensive for me."

(Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claims made in the post)