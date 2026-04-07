Man Receives Detergent For Rs 3 Lakh GPU, Alleges 'Massive Internal Fraud' At Amazon

A man who received a packet of detergent instead of a high-end graphics card valued at Rs 2.9 lakh has claimed that Amazon was stalling his refund. In an update post, the user named Swagat Nayak also alleged that he had uncovered a "massive, organised internal fraud ring operating right out of Amazon's own logistics hubs". Nayak cited fake tax information, involvement of shell companies and suspicious locations of the warehouse and administrative office to back up his claims.

Last month, Nayak's order for a Gigabyte RTX 5090 took a bizarre turn. Despite being "Fulfilled by Amazon", which typically ensures the item is stored and shipped directly from their own warehouses, the premium GPU was replaced by a packet of 'Ghadi' detergent.

"Amazon initially denied the refund. After my posts blew up and I filed a National Consumer Helpline case, they promised a refund to quiet things down. Now, they are just infinitely stalling," said Nayak in a post, adding that a refund was promised by March 30 before Amazon deferred it to April 7.

Denied the refund, Nayak continued the probe as he realised that the rabbit hole went deeper. He highlighted that the invoice from the seller, "Fab World Point," was billed under an individual named Mohd. Khalid.

"It had a fake zero per cent GST charge, and the HSN code on the invoice literally does not exist. I found another buyer on X (Johnson Augustine) who ordered a GPU and received a packet of sugar instead. Johnson actually sent legal notices to Amazon. Shortly after, he posted an update showing a manually typed email from an Amazon employee saying, "I will be issuing a refund." The first name of the Amazon support rep who manually typed that email to him? Khalid," he stated.

Nayak admitted that the name was common, but seeing the exact contact details on the fake invoice and a support representative by the same name felt 'very, very weird'. Afterwards, he checked the GSTIN details from the fake invoice, which was linked to two different registered stores. While one dealt with men's garments, the other dealt with cement and tiles.

"But here is the crazy part: the administrative office registered under this GST is located at almost the same address as the Amazon warehouse in Okhla, as well as being very near to Gigabyte India's office as well as the office of WPG COMPUTERS AND (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED who have actually imported that GPU, to India," Nayak highlighted.

Nayak said he was sending formal legal notices to Amazon, having already filed a complaint with the National Cyber Crime.

"I am not backing down. This isn't just about my Rs 3 Lakhs anymore; this is a massive, organised internal fraud ring operating right out of Amazon's own logistics hubs," he added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Man Orders Rs 2.9 Lakh Graphics Card, Receives Detergent Powder Instead

Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users lauded Nayak for his investigative work and urged him to see through the process if he had indeed exposed a potential scam.

"Kudos to the persistence and all the digging work!" said one user while another added: "I feel there is someone inside Amazon doing this and it's not the seller. Someone is gaming Amazon, and they definitely are also reading your posts and investigations."

A third commented: "Hope you get justice and the scammers would be behind bars one day. There would be numerous cases like this happening but only a few would reach social media. Most of the victims would be ashamed to come forward."

A fourth said: "This is much bigger than a simple wrong delivery. You have strong grounds both under consumer law and criminal law. Amazon cannot hide behind the seller here because it was fulfilled by them so they have responsibility for packaging logistics and verification."

(Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claims made in the post)