Bihar Constable Exam City Slip 2026 Out; Admit Card Dates Announced for 4,236 Vacancies

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, has released the Bihar Constable Exam City Slip 2026 for candidates appearing in the recruitment examination for Prohibition Constable, Jail Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable posts. Aspirants can now check their allotted exam district and examination date through the official CSBC portal.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4,236 vacancies across various departments of the Bihar government. Candidates are advised to verify their exam details well in advance and prepare accordingly.

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Bihar Police Constable Exam City Slip 2026: Exam Dates and Timings

The written examination is scheduled to be held on June 14 and 17, 2026. It will be conducted in two shifts: 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination will be conducted at centres located across all 38 districts of Bihar. Knowing the allotted exam city in advance allows candidates to make travel and accommodation arrangements if required.

How To Download Bihar Police Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link for Exam City Intimation Slip.

Enter registration number, registered mobile number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

The slip will appear on the screen.

Download it for reference.

Bihar Constable Admit Card 2026 Release Date

CSBC has also announced the admit card release schedule for both examination dates. Candidates must download their e-admit card before appearing for the exam. The admit card will be released on June 08 for the exam on June 14. Whereas, for the exam on June 17, candidates can download the hall ticket on June 11. The admit cards will be available from 12:00 AM on the respective dates.

The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, father's name, examination centre, exam date, and shift timing. CSBC has clearly stated that entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid admit card.

