3-Day Parliament Session Likely In Centre's Delimitation Push: Sources

The government has proposed a special three-day session regarding the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Amendment Bill to the Opposition, including the Congress, sources have told NDTV.

The government has informed the Congress that it intends to call a special Parliamentary Session on the 17th, 18th, and 19th, sources said.

The Congress has stated that it will convey its decision, sources said, after consulting within the party and with other opposition parties

The proposed Bill had earlier failed to pass through the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session in April as the government could not muster the required two-thirds majority for the Constitution Amendment.

During the April vote, 528 MPs were present, making the two-thirds majority mark 352. The government secured 298 votes against 230 opposing the bill, resulting in its defeat by a margin of 54 votes. The government has now significantly narrowed that gap.

Read: Inside NDA's Strategy To Secure A Two-Thirds Majority In Lok Sabha

The government is looking to push through the contentious Bill as it is believes it has the numbers: thanks to defections from the Trinamool Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

The NDA is also nearing a two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha.

The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament has witnessed continued adjournments amid demands for the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the House proceedings over 'police action' against CJP protesters on 20th July, the alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement row and other issues.

The sources said the meeting, which took place at Gandhi's office in Parliament House, was a "confidence-building measure" from the government's side.

It was Rijiju's second meeting with Gandhi in last 10 days.

After meeting Gandhi, Rijiju also met Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in Parliament House.

Sources said Rijiju will also reach out to other opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in an effort to break the deadlock.

Since the Monsoon session began on July 20, the Lok Sabha has not been able to complete its Question Hour. Five bill have been passed without discussion amid din.

"Sloganeering, whether inside or outside the House, is not good for democracy. By showing placards and sloganeering you are lowering the dignity of the House," Speaker Om Birla told Opposition members.

Birla said many members have approached him saying that important questions are listed but the House is not able to take up the Question Hour due to the disruption created by the Opposition in the ongoing Monsoon Session.