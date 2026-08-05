7 Blasts In 20 Minutes: Video Shows Explosion In Dubai Amid Iran War

Explosions have been reported in Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial area, with videos posted on social media showing thick plumes of smoke covering the night sky. Citing Emirati officials, Iran's Mehr news agency reported that at least seven blasts occurred in 20 minutes.

According to the report, two people have been arrested for filming the incident. It is not yet clear whether the incident was the result of an attack or an industrial accident.

Iraqi news outlets have claimed that a missile attack was launched on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Yemen amid the ongoing US-Iran war. However, the Emirati media has published no official account about the cause of the explosion.

NASA thermal imagery, meanwhile, indicated a fire erupted at a warehouse adjacent to the port that was used for fuel storage and transfer.

No casualty or damage figures from the incident were immediately available.

Videos that emerged on social media showed the aftermath of the blasts, with black smoke bellowing in the night sky near a residential neighborhood.

Residents in nearby Al Furjan also confirmed to AOL news that they heard 'thuds' at a similar time when the blasts were reported.

Jebel Ali, located roughly 25 miles to the south west of Dubai city centre, is one of the UAE's crucial shopping hubs. It is home to the artificial archipelago Palm Jebel Ali and a free trade zone next to the world's largest man-made harbour so international shipping can flow freely.

The UAE has been on high alert throughout the US-Iran War, given that it has been a frequent target of Tehran's retaliatory strikes on US allies in the region.