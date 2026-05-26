CNG Prices Hiked By Rs 2, To Now Cost Rs 83.09 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Hike: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi have been increased by Rs 2 per kilogram. This is the fourth hike since May 15. Following the latest revision, CNG will now cost Rs 83.09 per kg in the national capital.

The last three revisions were as follows: a hike of Rs 2 on May 15, Re 1 on May 18, and Re 1 on May 23. In total, prices have been raised by Rs 6 in the last 11 days.

The consecutive price hikes come amid the ongoing Iran war and continued disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical sea route for crude oil and gas supply.