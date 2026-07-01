Brain, Heart, Lungs Missing From Indian Sailor's Body Who Died In Venezuela, Family Demands Probe

The mystery around the death of an Indian seafarer, who allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Venezuela in May, has intensified after his body was repatriated from the South American country. The family of 33-year-old Rakesh Chauhan has alleged that several internal organs, including the brain, heart and lungs, were missing, prompting the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI) to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Taking to its X account, FSUI noted that Chauhan's remains were sent to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria without any autopsy report or details from Venezuelan authorities.

"Family demanded a re-autopsy. The official Post-Mortem Report conducted in India reveals a horrifying truth: NOT A SINGLE ORGAN was found in the body. Brain -- Missing, Heart -- Missing, Both Lungs -- Missing, Liver, Kidneys, Spleen, Pancreas, Stomach, Intestines --ALL Missing, Thyroid, Hyoid, Larynx and Trachea -- Missing," the post read.

"Body showed extensive prior stitching (22 stitches neck to pubic symphysis + 21 stitches ear to ear). No antemortem injuries noted. Body kept in deep freeze for nearly a month. Cause of death: Could not be determined (all organs absent)," it added.

The sailor's body said that the condition of the remains raises questions on transparency, the treatment of Indian workers abroad, and the responsibilities of foreign authorities.

"This is unacceptable. Seafarers are becoming scapegoats. We demand a full investigation and accountability from Venezuelan authorities, immediate intervention by the Indian Embassy in Venezuela, [and a] complete autopsy report, circumstances of death, and justice + compensation for the family," the body said.

What The Family Said

Chauhan, a resident of Lagda Bazar Tola in Deoria, UP, had gone to Venezuela in November 2025 as part of the crew on a merchant navy ship. Xfinity was the company that sent Rakesh on the ship.

According to his family, they received news of his death from his company, with an assurance that the body would be returned within 60 days.

"We were kept in the dark. An initial post-mortem had already been conducted, but a second one – ordered by the district magistrate – revealed that organs were missing from the body, and the cause of death could not be determined. We demand that the government take action against the company and conduct an investigation," the sailor's father, Ram Dev Chauhan, said.

The family said that initially, company officials had informed them over the phone that Chauhan had fallen on the ship, sustained injuries, and was undergoing treatment. The next morning, they were reportedly informed that there was a 95 per cent chance that Chauhan would not survive. By evening, the company confirmed his death. When the family inquired about the cause, the company allegedly claimed he died of the severe injuries sustained during the fall.

The company had assured the family that the sailor's body would be handed to them within a week. However, the family claims the remains reached Deoria after nearly a month, on June 4.

What Autopsy Revealed

In Deoria, a team of doctors examined the body in the presence of the police but refused to conduct a post-mortem, stating that it appeared an autopsy had already been performed and they could not proceed without an official order. A post-mortem was subsequently conducted following an order from the District Magistrate (DM), revealing that all of Chauhan's internal organs were missing.

In their autopsy report, doctors in Deoria noted that "both eyes and mouth close, incision and stitched present from (Chauhan's) neck to pubic symphysis (22 stitches present), length 60cm present, incision and stitched present from left ear to right earin occipital region (21 stitches present) length 20cm, body blue in colour peeling of in some part of body, body kept in deepfreezes from 07-05-2026 to 05-06-2026."

"Cranium and spinal cord (Brain must be exposed in every case. Spinal cord need not be examined except in case of injury to vertebral column/Spinal cord)," it noted.

The report further noted that Chauhan's meninges and vessels were missing. Along with it, his brain, Thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx and trachea, pleura (cavity), his heart, both lungs, pericardium, coronary arteries and large blood vessels, both the intestines and even the stomach, gall bladder, spleen and kidneys too are missing.

Why Organs Are Removed From Body

Most organs like the heart, gall bladder and kidneys are often removed as part of the first autopsy for testing. However, the issue gained prominence as neither the Venezuelan authorities nor Chauhan's company provided any clear explanation about how he died.

The Venezuelan authorities also did not hand over an autopsy report or details of the circumstances surrounding his death.