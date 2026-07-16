India's Big Move To Protect Indian Sailors Amid US-Iran Conflict In Hormuz

New Delhi has directed shipowners, ship managers, and recruitment companies not to deploy Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking trips through the Strait of Hormuz amid renewed fighting between the United States and Iran. The move came after two Indian seafarers were killed in attacks on vessels near the strait over the last three days, as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

India is the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers, with more than 300,000 sailors working across global shipping fleets. Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in February this year, at least 13 Indian nationals have been killed in the Gulf region, government sources said.

The Order

"No deployment of Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders," the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) said in an order issued on Wednesday.

In a post on its X handle, the maritime regulator said the move was aimed at safeguarding the safety, security, and welfare of Indian seafarers amid a "significant" increase in risks faced by commercial ships -- including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT Wedyan, and Al Rekayyat -- operating in the conflict-affected region.

"In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region ... the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region," the order said.

It also directed masters of vessels to ensure that they are sufficiently vigilant about the security situation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and adjoining waters and called for continuous monitoring of navigational warnings.

For emergency assistance, the DGMA asked seafarers and vessels to immediately contact the DG Communication Centre (MMDAC) or the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre—Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).

The DGMA said it continues to closely monitor the evolving security situation in the Gulf region and remains committed to safeguarding the safety, security, and welfare of Indian seafarers.

The Growing Hormuz Problem

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after US strikes on Iranian military installations stoked fears of a wider regional conflict and potential disruptions to shipping through Hormuz.

Reports claim that the United States targeted Iran's coastal defence and missile facilities on Wednesday after reimposing a naval blockade on its ports. In response, Iran threatened to curb more regional energy exports, saying it was engaged in an existential war with the US.