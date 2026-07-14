Centre Summons Iranian Envoy After Indian Killed In Strikes On Ship In Hormuz

India has summoned Iran's deputy chief of mission in New Delhi after an Indian crew member was killed while eight others, including six Indians, sustained injuries in an Iranian strike on the United Arab Emirates' two shipping tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The foreign ministry summoned Mohammad Javad Hosseini to lodge a protest against the Iranian attacks on oil tankers passing through the critical waterway close to Oman. It remains unclear what was conveyed to the Iranian diplomat, but the meeting has concluded.

According to the report, two tankers --Mombasa and Al Bahiyah-- were struck while transiting the southern passage of the Strait through which one-fifth of the global oil passes in peacetime. The attack killed an Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa and injured eight others, including four seriously wounded. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

The UAE Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said the attack also caused material damage to both tankers after fires broke out on board. The fires have since been brought under control.

The ministry called the attack a serious violation of international law that threatens regional security and stability.

"The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens, and residents," it said.

The ministry further said it remains on the "highest level of readiness and preparedness" to address any threats.

The US launched strikes on Iran early on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said Washington is "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and suggested that it will charge other ships for safe passage.

Iran responded with attacks targeting Bahrain, Jordan, and the two tankers associated with the UAE.

Amid the West Asia conflict, 11 Indian nationals have lost their lives. Several seafarers have been rescued as ships and tankers have come under attack in the conflict.

Last month, three Indian sailors were killed in a US strike on a Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello.