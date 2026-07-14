Advertisement

US Launches Strikes On Iran For Third Consecutive Night

The US military said Monday it had launched a fresh salvo of attacks on Iran, marking the third night in a row that it had struck the country, as a deal to end the war falters.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Launches Strikes On Iran For Third Consecutive Night
  • The US military launched new attacks on Iran for the third consecutive night
  • Strikes aim to impose heavy costs on Iranian forces and reduce their capabilities
  • The attacks target Iranian ability to harm civilians and commercial shipping

The US military said Monday it had launched a fresh salvo of attacks on Iran, marking the third night in a row that it had struck the country, as a deal to end the war falters.

"These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said in a statement on social media, noting the strikes began at 4:45 pm (2045 GMT).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US Iran War, US Strikes Iran, Strait Of Hormuz
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com