US Launches Strikes On Iran For Third Consecutive Night

The US military said Monday it had launched a fresh salvo of attacks on Iran, marking the third night in a row that it had struck the country, as a deal to end the war falters.

"These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said in a statement on social media, noting the strikes began at 4:45 pm (2045 GMT).

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