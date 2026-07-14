US Launches Strikes On Iran For Third Consecutive Night

- The US military launched new attacks on Iran for the third consecutive night
- Strikes aim to impose heavy costs on Iranian forces and reduce their capabilities
- The attacks target Iranian ability to harm civilians and commercial shipping
The US military said Monday it had launched a fresh salvo of attacks on Iran, marking the third night in a row that it had struck the country, as a deal to end the war falters.
"These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command said in a statement on social media, noting the strikes began at 4:45 pm (2045 GMT).
At 4:45 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief's direction. These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and…— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 13, 2026
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world