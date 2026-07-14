Trump Sends Congress Formal Notice That Iran Conflict Has Resumed

US President Donald Trump has sent Congress formal notification that hostilities against Iran resumed on July 7, a letter his administration sees as opening a new 60-day window to use the military in the region without congressional approval.

"I directed this military action consistent with my responsibility to protect Americans and United States' national security and foreign policy interests," Trump said in the letter, dated July 10, and seen by Reuters on Monday.

The letter outlines Trump's actions including ordering a two-week ceasefire on April 7, which was extended, and his administration's efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The United States began attacking Iran on February 28, alongside Israel.

Trump described the memorandum of understanding he signed with Iran on June 17, and said that Iran had violated it by attacking commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, prompting him to order renewed strikes on the Islamic Republic.

As the conflict intensified, Trump said on Monday, the US was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would ensure the Strait of Hormuz stays open.

The US Constitution says that only Congress, not the president, has the power to declare war. However, US presidents have long claimed the right to order shorter military engagements without lawmakers' approval to preserve US security.

WAR POWERS ACT

The War Powers Act requires the president to inform Congress within 48 hours of initiating hostilities, and says military action begun without Congress' approval must be terminated within 60 days.

With Iran, the first 60-day deadline was May 1, but the Republican president said it did not apply because he declared the hostilities had been terminated by the ceasefire, even as attacks continued and U.S. forces blockaded Iranian ports.

Democrats and Republican opponents of the ongoing war said the administration was misinterpreting the law.

"The president can't just wish away months of war he said would last only four to six weeks," a senior House of Representatives Democratic aide said, commenting on condition of anonymity.

Additionally, the Senate and House both passed a resolution last month directing Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities with Iran, despite his fellow Republicans' slim majorities in both chambers.

The votes reflected growing concern about the months-long conflict.

Trump lashed out after the vote, accusing those who voted in favor of providing "comfort" to Iran and making his job "more difficult."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)