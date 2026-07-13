<i>The Marvelous Mrs Maisel</i> Actor Josh Grisetti Dies By Suicide At 44

Actor and Broadway performer Josh Grisetti has died by suicide at the age of 44.

The news was confirmed by PEOPLE after Grisetti's longtime friend and fellow actor Rob McClure shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Grisetti was widely recognised for his work on Broadway productions including Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You, as well as for his recurring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Rob McClure Shares Emotional Tribute

On Sunday, McClure announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post.

The two had worked together in Something Rotten! on Broadway before touring the production across the United States.

"It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday," McClure wrote. "I'm not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this."

He also revealed how close they were off stage, writing, "[My wife] and I are beyond heartbroken," while noting that he had served as the best man at Grisetti's wedding.

"Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss," he added, before saying that details about a memorial would be shared at a later date.

About Josh Grisetti

As per PEOPLE, television audiences knew Grisetti for playing Ralph Emerson in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where he appeared in eight episodes.

Earlier in his television career, he starred alongside Donal Logue and Sofía Vergara in the 2007 ABC sitcom The Knights of Prosperity.

Born in Washington, Grisetti spent much of his childhood in southwest Virginia. He graduated with a drama diploma from the North Carolina School of the Arts in 2000 before earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory in 2004.

His Broadway career continued to flourish over the years. In 2015, he appeared in It Shoulda Been You alongside a celebrated cast that included Tyne Daly, Harriet Harris, David Burtka, and Chip Zien.

A year later, Grisetti took over the role of Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten!, succeeding John Cariani. He starred opposite McClure before the pair spent more than a year touring the musical together across the country.

Grisetti is survived by his wife of six years, Mackenzie Grisetti, with whom he lived in Southern California.