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US To Resume Iran Port Blockade From Today Amid Escalating Tensions

The United States will begin enforcing its renewed blockade of Iran's ports on Tuesday at 2000 GMT, the US military said.

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US To Resume Iran Port Blockade From Today Amid Escalating Tensions

The United States will begin enforcing its renewed blockade of Iran's ports on Tuesday at 2000 GMT, the US military said.

US forces "will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 pm ET," US Central Command said in a statement on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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