Russian 'Doomsday' Plane Lands In Iran Amid Conflict, Sparks Curiosity

A special Russian military aircraft landed in Tehran on Monday, July 13, as Iran and the United States continued to trade fire amid escalating hostilities in West Asia, sparking curiosity about the purpose of its journey.

According to Flightradar24 data, a Tupolev Tu-214PU aircraft, with registration number RA-64531 operating under callsign RSD420, took off from Moscow and landed in Tehran at around 10:10 am (IST) on July 13.

Often referred to in the news media as the "Doomsday Plane", the Tu-214PU serves primarily as a specialised, hardened communications node rather than Russia's primary nuclear-survivable airborne command platform. It is part of Russia's Special Flight Squadron.

While the purpose of this deployment is not officially stated, this aircraft has often been spotted accompanying the delegation of high-ranking Russian officials.

The same aircraft landed in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on June 16, the same day when Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met Uzbek leaders during a visit.

In mid-February, just days before the US and Israel launched their joint strikes on Iran, the Tu-214PU made a visit to Tehran and stayed there for two days up to February 18. The plane was likely supporting the visit of Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov. A few days later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also visited Tehran.

Similarly, the jet was in Islamabad in November last year, coinciding with another visit by Tsivilyov. Reports suggest the Russian energy minister was in the Pakistan capital to attend a crucial bilateral meeting.

The pattern of this aircraft's publicly disclosed journeys in the past year suggests that the plane could be in Iran for a high-level visit, or it could be preparing the ground for the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. The Iranian foreign ministry confirmed the visit during a press briefing on July 13, as per Russia's state media.